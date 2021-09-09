Nunavut legislature to sit one last time before Oct. 25 territorial election

The Nunavut Legislature will sit one last time for one week beginning Thursday. A territorial election is taking place on Oct. 25. (Beth Brown/CBC - image credit)

Nunavut MLAs will be sitting one last time in the Legislature before the Oct. 25 election, starting Thursday.

MLA John Main, chair of the regular members' caucus, said they're working on bills that could be useful for the next government.

There are six bills on the Legislature's agenda for Thursday. They include the Liquor Tax Act and the Nunavut Petroleum Products Commission Act among others.

"The proposed bills that we were working on will dissolve before the new government starts. And so these bills will be available for the next government to take a look at if they want but they could also be left aside and not be used by the next government," Main said.

He said while this week's sitting may not have anything major coming out, it's possible that COVID-19 passports will be discussed.

The final sitting starts at 1:30 pm ET on Thursday.

The 5th Legislative Assembly will officially be dissolved on Sunday, Sept. 19.