Nunavut implementing COVID-19 vaccination requirement for many health workers

John Main, Nunavut's health minister, has announced many health workers will be required to get a COVID-19 vaccine by Jan. 10. (Sara Frizzell/CBC - image credit)

Many health-care workers in Nunavut will be required to provide proof they've been vaccinated against COVID-19 by Jan. 10, 2022.

John Main, Nunavut's health minister, announced the move in a Nov. 30 media release.

The new rule affects nurses, dental therapists, central sterilizing room technicians, and midwives, as well as staff at community and public health centres, the Qiqiktani General Hospital, continuing care centres, mental health offices, and the Akausisarvik and Cambridge Bay mental health facilities.

The department wrote that many health workers in Nunavut are already required to have up-to-date vaccinations. The latest decision adds approved COVID-19 vaccines to the list.

Those who are unvaccinated may have the option of moving to a different position or taking regular COVID-19 tests, but the department noted it can refuse contracts with people who aren't willing to comply with the rules.

In the media release, Main wrote that COVID-19 vaccines are the "best defence" against the virus's effects.

"Vaccinating front-line health staff will help keep Nunavummiut safe when accessing health-care services and protect the stability of our health-care system," Main said.