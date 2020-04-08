Nunavut gov't calls teachers back from the south

In the wake of school closures due to COVID-19 and recent spring breaks, right now, around 85 of Nunavut's teachers are in the south — and the territorial government wants them to come back.

On Tuesday, the Nunavut government said that it wants its teachers back at work by the time classes resume on April 21.

Schools in Nunavut closed on March 17 for three weeks. That closure was later extended for two more weeks.

At a daily news conference Tuesday, Education Minister David Joanasie told reporters that his department, the Nunavut Teachers Association and the chief public health officer had advised against unnecessary travel.

"There's advice that was presented and of course teachers went with their own decision," he said. "Given the situation, we are working on the current process of bringing back those teachers that are outside of the territory, taking into account the 14-day isolation period, and with the intent that they report to work in the next few weeks."

He said the largest number of teachers out of territory work in the Kivalliq, followed by teachers in the Qikiqtaaluk and a few from the Kitikmeot.

Teachers, who remain on the payroll as public servants, will have to isolate for two weeks in designated hotels in the south before going back to the communities where they work.

"This is with the intent that if and when schools reopen that we [will] be in a position to support our students' learning," Joanasie said.

If health officials recommend that school doesn't open as planned, Joanasie says that teachers can still work. This could mean they are making take-home learning packs or planning for report card season, he said.

Starting Monday, school staff were allowed to use the schools to work on a voluntary basis, as well as for the internet and printing. They are still required to practice physical distancing.