Nunavut extends its public health emergency for 2 more weeks

The Nunavut government has extended its public health emergency for another two weeks into mid-September.

The COVID-19 emergency measure will be in place until Sept. 17, stated Nunavut's Health Minister George Hickes in a government news release sent Thursday, when the last order was set to expire.

The order allows the government to make restrictions to keep COVID-19 out of the territory, or from spreading should it surface.

Nunavut has not had any confirmed cases of the illness, and is the only remaining jurisdiction in Canada to have zero cases of COVID-19 during the pandemic, which started in March.

"Headed into the fall, and as we continue our long-term planning for COVID-19, it is important that we continue a measured response to the pandemic," said Hickes.

"I ask that Nunavummiut remain vigilant and committed to practising the public health measures in place, and that everyone does their part to keep our communities safe."

According to the government's latest numbers, 2,321 people have been tested for the illness, and 346 people are currently waiting for their results.

The news release reminded Nunavummiut to physically distance, wash their hands frequently and stay home if they're unwell.

Anyone who believes they may have been exposed to COVID-19 should self-isolate immediately. People can call the government's hotline at 1-888-975-8601 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., or notify their local health centre.