Some in Nunavut community question where money from mining company has gone

·4 min read

IQALUIT — A company that runs the largest mining operation in Nunavut says it has awardedtens of millions of dollars in contracts to Inuit firms in the hamlet of Sanirajak, but some residents say they don’t know where that money has gone.

An Oct. 18, 2021, memo from Baffinland Iron Mines, which runs the Mary River iron ore mine near Pond Inlet, summarizes community engagement with its neighbours.

A section of the memo highlights direct benefits to Sanirajak, a settlement of about 850 people, including $42.9 million awarded to Inuit firms there since 2018.

Baffinland told The Canadian Press in a statement that it could not provide details on the money, including the names of its contractors in Sanirajak,because its commercial contracts are confidential.

It did say the $42.9 million is "committed," but not all of it has been spent. The company said the figure represents the value of contracts awarded to Inuit firms that did work at its Mary River and Milne Inlet sites, with most of the costs being labour, materials, equipment or facilities.

"Contractor profit is only a portion of the $42.9M figure," it said.

Baffinland added that it defines an Inuit firm in an agreement with the Qikiqtani Inuit Association, the group that represents Inuit in the Baffin region and acts as the mining company's landlord.

The agreement states an Inuit firm must carry out the majority of its business in the Nunavut Settlement Area and be enrolled with Nunavut Tunngavik Inc., the land-claims body that represents Nunavut Inuit and keeps a registry of all Inuit firms in the territory.

The Canadian Press put questions to the Qikiqtani Inuit Association but did not receive a response.

Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. said it classifies Inuit firms as organizations that either have 51 per cent of voting shares owned by Inuit, a co-operative controlled by Inuit, or a sole Inuk proprietorship.

The registry lists three Inuit firms in Sanirajak: Pilitak Enterprises Ltd., a construction company; the Sanirajak Co-op; and Pirursiak Arctic Tours.

Annie-Claude Gélinas, Pilitak’s director, said in an email that the company has never done business with Baffinland.

Joyce Arnardjuak, manager of Pirursiak, said it hasn't done any business with the mining company either.

Nick Snider, the Co-op's general manager, said in an interview that the Co-op helps with shuttling employees to Baffinland's planes and has spent $60,000 on community food hampers distributed by Baffinland.

But that doesn't come close to the nearly $43 million.

"There's no sum that large coming through us," Snider said.

The mining company gives money quarterly to the Co-op based on how many employees from the community work for the mine, he said.

"That was around $16,000 or something like that per quarter," he said.

Snider said Baffinland does contribute a lot to the community and is the biggest employer in Sanirajak. About 70 people work at the mine.

Dora Anguilianuk, one of three Inuit shareholders in Pilitak Enterprises, said she could not point to any business done with Baffinland.

“I have no idea, because I’ve never dealt with anything to do with Baffinland,” she said.

Anguilianuk said she’s responsible for supervising Inuit staff.

“When there’s projects going on … I mostly look after the girls in the kitchen, the cleaners,” she said.

She said she couldn’t say how much she receives from Pilitak as a shareholder, but that she receives the money once a year.

Shareholders have annual meetings to discuss upcoming projects, she said.

“We basically discuss the projects that were held that year and things that will be worked on in the communities.”

Anguilianuk said the company has had a hard time recruiting and retaining Inuit staff.

“Sometimes it’s really hard to find people here,” she said.

Joelie Kaenerk, who represents Sanirajak in Nunavut’s legislative assembly, praised Baffinland for engaging with the community.

"Over the past years, I do believe Baffinland is doing very well with its community information tours," he said.

But he added he has not seen millions of dollars from Baffinland come into the community.

"I have not seen this $42 million myself," said Kaenerk, who added that he planned to raise the issue in the legislative assembly.

The mining company has proposed to expand its operations by doubling its output and building a railway to the sea. That proposal is currently before the Nunavut Impact Review Board and a decision is expected in May.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 29, 2022.

___

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Meta and Canadian Press News Fellowship

Emma Tranter, The Canadian Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • 61 Easy Father’s Day Dinner Ideas to Honor Dad

    Celebrate Dad by cooking up one of these Father's Day dinner ideas this year.

  • The 10 most intriguing moves of the 2022 NFL draft: Steelers on an island with Kenny Pickett pick

    The Steelers were the only team to use a first-round pick on a quarterback. Meanwhile, a mad dash for receivers shaped Day 1 of the 2022 NFL draft.

  • Mississippi residents felt shaking and heard loud booms. It was a fireball flying at 55,000 mph.

    Bill Cooke said the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration picked up the fireball on its satellites 22,000 miles out in space.

  • Ukraine war: Thousands of UK troops to be sent to Europe in bid to combat Russian aggression

    Around 8,000 British soldiers are due to be sent to eastern Europe to take part in military exercises designed to combat Russian aggression. The deployment - which is one of the largest to take place since the Cold War - will see troops placed in countries from Finland to North Macedonia. Dozens of tanks and more than 100 armoured fighting vehicles will also be sent to the locations this summer under plans that have been bolstered since the war in Ukraine began.

  • Prince Andrew Stripped of Freedom of City Honour By York Council

    Following an out-of-court settlement, the city of York council voted unanimously to strip Prince Andrew of his Freedom of the City of York. They also called for the prince to relinquish his Duke of York title. He was accused of sexually assaulting Virginia Giuffre, who claims she was trafficked to him via convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein. Prince Andrew denies these claims.

  • NATO says ready to support Kyiv against Russia

    STORY: His remarks came after the Kremlin warned that Western arms supplies to Ukraine, including heavy weapons, posed a threat to the security of the European continent."We need to be prepared for the long term. It's a very unpredictable and fragile situation in Ukraine. But there is absolutely the possibility that this war will drag on and last for months and years," Stoltenberg told a youth summit in Brussels.He said the West would continue to put maximum pressure on Russia's President Vladimir Putin to end the war that Moscow calls a "special military operation" - by imposing sanctions and by offering economic but also military aid to Ukraine."NATO allies are preparing to provide support over a long period of time and also help Ukraine to transit or move from old Soviet-era equipment to more modern NATO standard-weapons and systems," Stoltenberg said.

  • The week's 10 best Amazon cult-fave home products — starting at just $8

    You never knew you needed these gadgets — but you absolutely do.

  • ‘Babylon’ Debuts First Footage: Brad Pitt Is Unrecognizable with Massive Prosthetic Nose in Silent Film Era

    Damien Chazelle's "bold and brilliant" Hollywood epic also stars Margot Robbie, Samara Weaving, Tobey Maguire, Spike Jonze, and Olivia Wilde.

  • ‘It’s not your turn yet’: Kamaru Usman, Canelo Alvarez trade barbs on potential boxing match

    Kamaru Usman may not have Canelo Alvarez on board just yet, but at least he got him to respond.

  • Poilievre's populism sees him vow to audit the Bank of Canada, ban digital currency

    OTTAWA — Conservative leadership candidate Pierre Poilievre is vowing to subject the Bank of Canada to the scrutiny of the federal auditor general and bar the use of its own digital currency. The Ottawa-area MP made the announcement today standing in front of the central bank's museum in the national capital. He was joined by former Conservative leader and Saskatchewan MP Andrew Scheer, who Poilievre says was the one to propose the idea of auditing the Bank of Canada in a bill Poilievre now pled

  • Jeffrey Dean Morgan calls out ‘toxic’ Walking Dead fans for ‘s***ty’ treatment of Norman Reedus

    ‘Some of you have gone WAY too far,’ angry actor said

  • Jorge Masvidal accused of causing Colby Covington a brain injury in alleged Miami attack

    Jorge Masvidal allegedly punched and attacked Colby Covington outside Papi Steak in Miami Beach last month.

  • Damien Chazelle’s Star-Studded Hollywood Drama ‘Babylon’ Drops First-Look at CinemaCon

    Director Damien Chazelle’s “Babylon,” a star-studded homage to Hollywood’s golden era, brought the ol’ razzle dazzle to CinemaCon. Attendees of CinemaCon, the annual gathering of movie theater owners that’s currently unfolding at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas, were treated to never-before-seen footage of “Babylon,” which puts the spotlight on Brad Pitt as silent film star […]

  • Drafting Charles Cross first, Pete Carroll goes back to his Seahawks (re)building roots

    Cross is Seattle’s highest pick and highest-drafted left tackle since Carroll’s first pick for the team: Russell Okung in 2010.

  • Dementia 'rare' within 20 years and lifestyle changes can delay onset, says expert

    Professor Craig Ritchie of new Brain Health Clinic believes dementia will be rare in the not-too-distant future, and shares lifestyle changes that can delay it.

  • Demand for Ukrainian Films and TV Shows Is Growing – And It’s Not Just Zelenskyy’s Sitcom | PRO Insight

    In addition to the need created by large-scale boycott of Russia, there's a large global market for Ukraine's high-quality, accessible productions

  • Zach Hyman's overtime winner sends Oilers to 5-4 victory over Sharks

    EDMONTON — There wasn't anything left to play for, but the Edmonton Oilers still kept their hot streak going as playoff preparation. Zach Hyman scored his career-high 27th goal of the season 1:37 into overtime as the Oilers overcame a dreadful start to record a 5-4 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Thursday. Ryan McLeod, Kailer Yamamoto, Derek Ryan and Philip Broberg also scored for the Oilers (48-27-6) who tied a franchise record for most consecutive games with a point at home, going 13-0-1 i

  • Editor’s Edition: Ottawa ‘not prepared’ for energy worker transition

    Canada’s Auditor General says Ottawa is not prepared to support a just transition for workers to a low carbon economy.&nbsp;A new report says the government has dragged its feet on plans, and has already fallen short on supporting coal workers. Kevin Krausert is CEO and co-founder of Avatar Innovations, a Calgary-based venture capital firm and startup accelerator that pairs entrepreneurs with companies in Canada’s energy patch. He says the lack of a firm plan is unsurprising, given the uncertain outlook for the country’s energy mix. “There are numerous pathways to a net-zero future. So it’s very difficult to frame out where we are going to need ‘X’ number of engineers for carbon capture, and we’re going to need ‘X’ number for hydrogen,” he told Yahoo Finance Canada’s Editor’s Edition. “We’re going to need a much more resilient labour force that is going to be able to tackle the many opportunities that are coming.” Krausert also discussed TC Energy and Nikola advancing their hydrogen-powered trucking partnership, and why Canada’s largest pension funds aren’t bankrolling more home-grown clean energy companies. Got a question for Kevin Krausert? Email Jeff.Lagerquist@yahoofinance.com and let him know what interests you in the world of clean energy and technology. Jeff Lagerquist is a senior reporter at Yahoo Finance Canada. Follow him on Twitter @jefflagerquist. Download the Yahoo Finance app, available for Apple and Android.

  • Canadian pot producer Hexo names new CEO

    In February, the company had said it would refresh its board as part of a deal with activist shareholder Adam Arviv and his fund Kaos Capital. Bowman had previously served as Hexo's acting chief operating officer and general manager of the company's U.S operations. The company also appointed Julius Ivancsits as the acting Chief Financial Officer, effective May 16.

  • Europe strains for clarity as Russia stands by roubles-for-gas demand

    Companies and countries were at odds over Moscow's rouble-for-gas payment system on Friday, while European officials promised more guidance on whether buying Russian gas can comply with sanctions and Russia said it saw no problem with its plan. Russia cut gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland on Wednesday after they refused to abide by the demand issued in a Russian presidential decree last month for gas payments in roubles, prompting concerns other countries could be the next to be hit. Germany, which imports around half of its gas from Russia, said on Friday energy companies can open special accounts with Gazprombank to pay for Russian gas, without breaching sanctions if transferring euros or dollars to them fulfils their contractual obligations.