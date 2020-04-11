Nunavik now has 6 cases of COVID-19

A sixth case of COVID-19 was announced for the Nunavik region Saturday evening.

In a news release from the Nunavik Regional Board of Health and Social Services, the individual was described as living in Puvirnituq, a village in northern Quebec. Three cases in that community were previously identified.

According to the news release, the individual is hospitalized and in isolation at the Inuulitsivik Health Centre. The patient and close family members were already in isolation when the patient was confirmed to have the illness. An investigation is underway.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Residents are reminded to maintain two metres of physical distancing, as well as to:

Wash hands frequently for at least 20 seconds.

Stay home as much as possible.

Avoid visiting elders, friends and family in close spaces (at home or in cabins,for example).

The Nunavik health board reminds residents not to go to nursing stations if they believe they are ill with the novel coronavirus. Instead, they are asked to call the Info-Health line at 1-888-662-7482 between 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. from Monday to Sunday. Outside those hours residents are asked to contact their local nursing station.