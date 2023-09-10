‘The Nun II’ Kicks Off Fall Box Office With $32.6 Million Opening

Warner Bros./New Line’s “The Nun II” is kicking off the fall box office with a $32.6 million opening weekend is making it likely that September will be a much better month for theaters than last year’s miserable slump.

While well short of the $53 million opening of the first “Nun” in 2018, “The Nun II” is meeting pre-release projections and is also in a similar range to past films in the “Conjuring” series. It tops the $24 million opening made by “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It” during Warner’s day-and-date experiment in 2021, and slides just below the $35 million opening of “Annabelle: Creation” in 2017.

“The Nun II” will likely be more frontloaded in its box office performance given its C+ grade on CinemaScore, but given that the first “Nun” earned a C on CinemaScore and the “Conjuring” films have all been produced on budgets of less than $50 million, this sequel should be another solid success at the box office for New Line’s now decade-old horror franchise.

Even though a $32 million mid-September opening won’t make big headlines, “The Nun II” is providing the kind of support that theaters simply didn’t have in September 2022. On this weekend a year ago, overall grosses collapsed to just $44 million, with monthly grosses plummeting to a 25-year-low. This month is already looking better as overall grosses are estimated to reach $88 million.

Also opening this weekend is Focus Features’ “My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3,” which is also meeting pre-release projections with a $10 million opening. That’s below the $17.8 million opening of “My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2” in 2016, but more concerning is that audiences aren’t as enthused for this threequel with a B on CinemaScore, compared to an A- for its predecessor.

