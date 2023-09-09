‘The Nun 2′ Answering Exhibitors’ Prayers During Strikes With $31M-$34M Opening – Box Office Update

SATURDAY AM: Michael Chaves’ The Nun 2 did an estimated $13M yesterday on its way to what looks to be a $31M-$34M opening at 3,728 theaters. These numbers do not come from Warner Bros. While some might gripe that the opening on the high end is -36% off from Nun 1‘s $53.8M, keep in mind it’s wonky times with the pic’s lead stars Taissa Farmiga and Storm Reid and the studio unable to truly splash this event-wise, etc. Note, the 3-day ease between the openings of the first and second Annabelle was -6% while it was -12% between Blumhouse’s first two Purge titles.

At the same time, Nun 2‘s opening is in the range of the first two Annabelles’ Friday-Sundays ($37.1M and $35M respectively) and higher than the threequel Annabelle Comes Home which posted a $20.2M 3-day in a $31.1M five-day.

Still, thank you, Warner Bros. The result here for the marketplace is better than the doldrums we had a year ago when Disney opened 20th Century/Regency’s horror title Barbarian to $10.5M in what was an awful overall weekend box office of $43.1M. This weekend is on track for $87.4M, +103% over a year ago. Also at a time when the strikes have moved some big pics off the calendar like Dune: Part Two, Challengers and Kraven the Hunter, movie theaters will relish this opening particularly after the solid debut of Equalizer 3 last weekend at $42.8M over four days.

The Nun 2 gets a C+, which is a tad better than the C the original movie received. It’s also an average trade for a horror film.

Deep dive into stats: Comscore/Screen Engine’s PostTrak exits have the sequel at 64% positive, and a 47% recommend. Slightly female heavey at 52% for the R-rated movie, with 67% of the audience between 18-34 and the biggest demo being 18-24 at 38%. Diversity demos show Latino and Hispanic moviegoers leading at 43%, 26% Caucasian, 12% Black and 18% Asian/other. The Nun 2 played strong everywhere, I’m told, but the best in the South Central and West. PLF and Imax auditorium bookings are driving close to 40% of the weekend’s gross to date. As of EOD Friday, Adam Aron’s AMC Burbank is the highest grossing cinema in the nation for the sequel at $54K.

Nia Vardalos’ second feature directorial, My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 from Focus Features posted a $3.7M Friday, $9.5M opening at 3,650 in what looks to be third place behind the second weekend of Sony’s The Equalizer 3 ($11.7M, -66%). Pic gets a B on CinemaScore which is a downgrade from the previous pic’s A-. PostTrak audiences were harder on the threequel at 73% positive and a 55% recommend. Women came out at 72% with the largest demo being the over 55 bunch at 24%. Diversity demos showed 53% Caucasian, 28% Latino and Hispanic, 5% Black and 14% Asian/other. Greek Wedding 3 played strongest in the East, South and Midwest with The AMC Grove being the best cinema so far in the nation at $10K-plus.

Atlee’s action thriller Jawan is owning fourth with an estimated $1.7M yesterday for a $6.1M 3-day, $7.4M five day. The Yash Raj Films title is booked at 827 locations with strong ticket sales in NYC, Toronto, Dallas, Chicago, Seattle, San Francisco, DC and Austin. Starring Shah Rukh Khan, the movie follows the emotional journey of a man who is set to rectify the wrongs in the society.

Trailer is below:

FRIDAY AM: The Nun 2 made $3.1M last night at 3,200 locations.

New Line’s Conjuring universe sequel, though expected to open lower than the original movie’s franchise record breaker of $53.8M, will keep what’s been a summer clock going with a projected $30M+ start.

The first Nun back in 2018 made $5.4M previews before booming to a $22M first Friday. There was a lot of walk-up business from Latino and Hispanic moviegoers, and a similar halo could occur here with the sequel. Michael Chaves, the director of The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It and The Curse of La Llorona, takes over helming here on The Nun 2 from Corin Hardy.

Critics like the sequel a bit more than the first installment, 51% to 24% on Rotten Tomatoes. Sour reviews never cursed the Nun‘s business at the box office.

The Nun 2 returns Warners back to the post Labor Day horror frame they made golden with the first It back in 2017 with a $123.4M. Last September at this time, New Line was scheduled to release the feature take of Stephen King’s Salem’s Lot, but they pushed that indefinitely on the release schedule.

Also previewing last night, and opening this weekend, is Focus Features’ My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 at 2,500 theaters which made $550K. Critics loathe the threequel as much as the sequel at 27% Rotten on Rotten Tomatoes. The first movie back in 2002–still a box office anomaly that started as a weeks on end limited release before it finally found a massive audience grossing $241.4M–was embraced by critics at 76% positive.

Nia Vardalos, who has written the franchise, finally takes over here as director. Pic is expected to open to the mid-to-high single digits. The sequel arrived 14 years after the original and managed to open to $17.8M and final at $59.6M domestic.

Sony’s The Equalizer 3 ends its first week with $49.7M, which is higher than the first week of the first film ($45.4M), but 1% behind Equalizer 2. The first Equalizer had a 45% ease in weekend 2, while Equalizer 2 declined -61%.

