The Nun 2 director teases Conjuring Easter eggs in new movie

The Nun 2's Michael Chaves has promised "a bunch of cool" Conjuring Easter eggs.

Ahead of his horror film's release next month – a sequel to 2018's The Conjuring 2 prequel The Nun – director Chaves caught up with SFX Magazine to share some teasers.

"I wouldn't want to give anything away, but this is continuing the timeline," he began.

"Anyone who saw the first Conjuring knows that Maurice is possessed and then exorcised by the Warrens, and we know that that happens in the late '60s in the Conjuring timeline.

"This is set in the '50s so we're still a ways off from that. The events of what happens in-between this starts to fill out that story a little bit more," elaborated Chaves, whose previous work within the Conjuring universe includes The Curse of La Llorona and The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It.

"There's other big ideas and big swings in there, and it's filled with a bunch of cool Easter eggs. Without giving anything away it continues to fill out the picture and the bigger canvas."

The Nun 2 will see Taissa Farmiga return as Sister Irene. She is forced to leave the convent in Italy where she's now staying when she learns of the murder of a priest in France – and a thread of evil spreading.

The movie's terrifying first teaser, released in June, gave us a glimpse of demon nun Valak, played once again by Bonnie Aarons.

The sequel's cast also includes Storm Reid, recently seen in Euphoria and The Last of Us, plus Jonas Bloquet, Anna Popplewell and Katelyn Rose Downey.

The Nun 2 will be released in cinemas on Friday, September 8.

