NUMISME: CRYPTO’S FIRST CASH PROTOCOL - PAY WITH CASH AND RECEIVE CHANGE BACK ELECTRONICALLY

Meet Numisme, the cash protocol that allows users to buy crypto with cash. Paying with cash is easier than ever, and users can now receive change digitally, in a bank account of their choice.

Eugene, Oregon, April 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- If there was ever a universal truth to which we could all agree, it would be change. An unequivocal reality of the cosmos, change is constant. Despite emotions, thoughts, or actions, change is an unstoppable force for which there is no immovable object. As creatures of comfort and habit, we often go out of our way to avoid or ignore changes, negative and beneficial.

The world's financial systems are no exception to this universal law. Technological improvements have progressed the digitization of currency, moving us closer to cashless societies and away from physically held currency. Many people fear this technological shift with our monetary system will be government controlled, leading to the loss of financial freedom. Therefore, private and/or decentralized organizations are essential moving forward. These improvements in technology also make innovative tools possible, which can provide people more control and power over their finances than ever before. NumisMe is one of those innovations and may forever change the way the world thinks about physical change.

It’s time for ¢hange.

Physical currencies and loose change are on their way towards extinction. Physical money can be lost, stolen, damaged, even intentionally thrown away due to its perceived lack of value or cumbersome nature. This attrition results in billions of dollars disappearing every year. Imagine making a cash purchase without the need to receive physical change, but instead receive it electronically? What if we were free to send, spend, or save our digitized cash and coins as we see fit, and also invest it through the world of decentralized finance?

What is NumisMe?

Built on the concept of progressive decentralization, NumisMe is the only crypto purchasing cash protocol committed to the digitization of all loose change. Powered by NUME, the world’s first cryptocurrency which can be bought directly with cash, saving and investing has never been easier. When a cash purchase occurs, a customer can choose to “NumisMe” the remaining change directly into their APP. Participating retailers then scan the QR code displayed by the customer’s NumisMe app, using the merchant software integrated with their POS system, triggering an immediate electronic ACH transfer. The possibilities with this onramp from fiat to digital currency is unprecedented.

What does NumisMe do?

Users can store and save their change securely in the NumisMe APP. As a digital store of funds, NumisMe can also provide a debit card, virtual or physical, to fulfill banking roles and offer a digital onramp to those without traditional banking services, requiring only Wi-Fi to do so. NumisMe offers many services offered by traditional banks such as account and transaction viewing and balance sheets. By connecting a bank account, users can choose to send accumulated change from the NumisMe app to that bank account. The app also offers a peer-to-peer function allowing users to send funds to anyone, anywhere, anytime, provided they’re a NumisMe APP user.

At its innovative core, NumisMe users can instantly purchase the company’s ERC-20 NUME tokens with their saved change. This allows them to reap the benefits of RFI-static rewards for holding NUME. Users can also choose to stake their NUME into a DeFi savings account, resulting in additional growth beyond holding the token. With the door to DeFi opened through purchasing NUME, the ability to swap their NUME with Ethereum or other ERC-20 tokens becomes possible. NumisMe provides those without banking access a gateway into crypto, and serves as an alternative outlet for those affected by cryptocurrency restrictions or bans from regional regulations and centralized banking. NumisMe hopes to significantly increase the adoption of crypto globally, by providing a direct avenue to crypto and removing the middlemen.

A Better Future

NumisMe empowers everyone through their visionary technology, providing tools they need to make every dollar and cent count. Mainstream awareness of cryptocurrency is growing, but entering and navigating the space is still difficult. NumisMe provides a perfect alternative method of entry which could lead to a tidal wave of mass adoption into crypto. With the inevitable digitization of all physical currency, the future appears cloudy to many. NumisMe hopes to be part of the solution which makes that future clearer and brighter for all.

Website: https://numisme.io/

Media Contact

Aaron Remak 415-694-8561

Via KISS PR Distribution - Media Contact: Az@kisspr.com


This article consists of information given for discussion purposes only and does not represent investment advice of any kind. Further, it does not constitute an offer to sell shares or securities, nor does it constitute a solicitation to buy such shares or securities. None of the information found within is intended to influence any investment decision nor should it be the basis of an investment decision of any kind. Advice for investment in any security, or any tax or legal advice should only be given by an investment advisor, and Numisme is not an investment advisor.

