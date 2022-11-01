‘Numerous roaches’ at Subway: This week’s Triangle sanitation scores (Nov. 1)

The News & Observer publishes a weekly roundup of restaurant sanitation scores to keep you up-to-date on the health grades at Triangle dining spots.

Sanitation scores and their corresponding letter grades are used in North Carolina to assess restaurants’ adherence to rules and standards intended to mitigate and prevent the spread of food-borne illnesses.

You’ve likely seen sanitation grade cards at restaurants you’ve visited, and The N&O previously explained what those scores mean and how they’re calculated.

Here are sanitation scores in Wake and Durham counties for the week of Oct. 25-Nov. 1.

Wake County sanitation scores

The Wake County sanitation grades database shows at least 100 inspections were completed between Oct. 26-Nov. 1.

▪ Most restaurants received an A grade, or a score of at least 90%.

▪ Two restaurants received a B grade, or a score of at least 80% but lower than 90%.

Pho Vietnam (1284 Buck Jones Rd., Raleigh) received a score of 84% during an inspection on Oct. 31.

The restaurant was in violation of 16 state standards, with point deductions ranging from zero to three points.

Violations included raw chicken being stored above eggs, spring rolls and tofu; a slicer having food residue on the back of the blade after it was cleaned and several foods being held at incorrect temperatures.

Some violations were corrected during the inspection.

The restaurant previously scored a 91.5% and an 89% in August.

Subway (5412 Apex Peakway, Apex) received a score of 86.5% during an inspection on Oct. 26.

The restaurant was in violation of 17 state standards, with point deductions ranging from zero to two points.

Violations included several clean metal pans and a food scoop having food residue on them, a container of veggie patties not having a date marked on them, the inspector being unable to locate the facility’s thermometer and numerous roaches throughout the facility.

Some violations were repeat offenses and some were corrected during the inspection.

The restaurant previously scored a 97.5% in April, a 98% in June 2021 and an 80.5% in May 2021.

Story continues

▪ No restaurants in Wake County received a C grade, or a score of at least 70% but less than 80%.

▪ No restaurants received a failing grade, or a score below 70%.

You can search all restaurant inspections in Wake County at wake-nc.healthinspections.us.

Durham County sanitation scores

The Durham County inspection management system shows that 14 restaurant inspections were completed between Oct. 26 and Nov. 1.

▪ All restaurants receieved an A grade.

You can search all restaurant inspections in Durham County at bit.ly/3pVQfpG.

Orange County sanitation scores

The Orange County inspection management system shows that 10 restaurants were inspected between Oct. 26-Nov. 1.

▪ All 11 restaurants received an A grade.

You can search all restaurant inspections in Orange County at bit.ly/3eQqpxc.

Johnston County sanitation scores

The Johnston County sanitation inspections database shows that 14 restaurants were inspected between Oct. 26 and Nov. 1.

▪ All 14 restaurants received an A grade.

You can search all restaurant inspections in Johnston County at johnston-nc.healthinspections.us.

