'Numerous critical patients' force temporary closure of Western Hospital
An emergency department at a hospital in western P.E.I. closed early Saturday after admitting "numerous critical patients," a Health P.E.I. spokesperson said.
Western Hospital in Alberton, about 125 kilometres northwest of Charlottetown, closed its emergency department around 3 p.m.
"There are more than the normally expected number of critical patients being treated," the spokesperson said.
The number of in-patient beds and the small size of the hospital also played a role in the closure, they said, adding that staffing was at regular levels Saturday.
The emergency department is due to reopen for regular hours Sunday at 8 a.m., according to a statement from the health authority.
Health P.E.I. advises anyone with emergency medical needs to call 911 or seek emergency services when:
Experiencing discomfort or tightness in the chest.
Experiencing unusual shortness of breath.
Experiencing abdominal pain.
Experiencing prolonged and persistent headaches or dizziness.
An injury that may require stitches or involve a broken bone.
A child has prolonged diarrhea or vomiting.
A baby under six months of age has a fever of 38 C or higher.
If you have any health concerns or need immediate health information, call 811 to speak to a registered nurse.