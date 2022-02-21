What the numbers tell us about the best – and worst – Wordle start words

Photograph: Nick Ansell/PA

Wordle has exploded. Since launching in October, the word game has become a viral success thanks to users (including me) falling in love with the simple but frustrating task of guessing a five-letter word in six attempts.

Like most puzzles, Wordle can be solved alone. But the game brings out the braggers and those braggers can offer up a treasure trove of data. Mathematicians have looked at players’ results to better understand the game and the way we play it.

Professor Barry Smyth, the digital chair of computer science at University College Dublin, analyzed more than 3m tweets from 800,000 Wordle players who had “won” the game (meaning that they guessed the word in six tries or fewer). The tweets show people getting better over time – on average, they manage to solve the game in fewer rounds the more they play.

The tweets also show the probability of guessing the correct letter (yellow), guessing the correct letter in the correct place (green) or just getting it plain wrong (grey). No surprise, the chances of guessing the correct word get higher with each subsequent round, but the data shows the importance of letter placement.

The second letter of the word is easiest to guess (72% of the time, it has been guessed correctly in the fifth round), the third letter is the next easiest (65%), followed by the last letter (52%). First and fourth letters are most likely to trip you up. And if you want to up your strategy, Smyth also discovered the best start words (scroll all the way to the bottom if you would like a spoiler – it’s not adieu!).

Unsurprisingly, a computer program does much better than a bunch of tweeting human Wordle players. Xan Gregg, a data visualization software developer, did a deep analysis to find the hardest Wordle words. It turns out, almost every single word could be solved by the computer in five guesses or less – just three words required all six guesses (mummy, shush and yummy). By feeding a computer program 3,622 words, Gregg also found an optimal start word (also mentioned in the spoilers below – it’s different from the best word based on Wordle players’ success!).

Like all data, both of these analyses miss something. Neither of them manage to capture quitting. A computer can just keep going and going with the guesswork, and Smyth only analysed people who had tweeted their results after winning the game. That’s a shame – I’m curious which five-letter word is most likely to leave us feeling defeated (“aroma” brought me close to tears).

Smyth found that in over 95% of games where the word “tales” was used as a start word, the player was successful (and they were successful fast, 83% of them succeeded within four rounds). Another highly effective strategy was to combine two start words – to use “cones” followed by “trial”.

Instead of looking at successful games played by humans, Xan Gregg found the best start word by allowing a computer to try out 3,622 start words. The word “crate” resulted in the computer winning in the fewest number of rounds.