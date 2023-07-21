The numbers that show Ulez is an electoral nightmare

Keir Starmer's party failed to win the Uxbridge and South Ruislip by-election as the controversial Ulez policy was overlooked

Despite overwhelmingly bullish odds from bookmakers, Labour failed to win the Uxbridge and South Ruislip by-election.

Overlooked in the forecasts was the political potency of Sadiq Khan’s Ulez expansion. Conservatives will now be going through the results to work out what it means for a general election not just in London — but in other cities where low emission zones are increasingly being installed.

Thursday’s result was by no means a disaster for Labour. With 43.6 per cent of the vote, it’s the party’s best showing since the London constituency was created in 2010. The Tories’ majority has now been sliced from over 7,000 to just 495 votes.

But London Labour activists only have to look northwards to see what could have been. In the Selby and Ainsty by-election, Labour saw a huge 23.7 per cent swing from the Conservatives, enough to not only take the seat, but to set a record for the biggest majority ever reversed in a by-election.

Down south the Liberal Democrats’ swing was even more impressive in its win in Somerton and Frome, at 29 per cent.

Yet in Uxbridge Labour didn’t even manage double digits: just 7.4 per cent of voters appear to have swung from the Tories.

Ulez, which from August will be in force across all of Greater London, offers an explanation for this outlier — not least because it came up again and again on the doorstep with voters.

Danny Beales, Labour’s candidate, had seen it coming and attempted to distance himself from the London mayor’s expansion, criticising its timing during a cost of living crisis.

That was to no avail, and now Angela Rayner, the deputy Labour leader, is already embarking on Ulez damage control. She told the BBC this morning: “The Uxbridge result shows that when you don’t listen to the voters, you don’t win elections.”

One sign of Ulez’s impact on the race was that turnout was highest in Uxbridge, at 46.2 per cent, compared to 44.2 per cent in Somerton, 44.8 per cent in Selby and significantly above the 40 per cent turnout seen at recent by-elections.

That may only be a few percentage points difference — but in light of the closeness of the Uxbridge result, even a small but mobilised contingent of anti-Ulez voters may have blocked a Labour victory.

There’s good reason to think the anti-Ulez vote would have been significant in size though.

Vehicle registration statistics for Uxbridge’s wider London borough, Hillingdon, suggest around 30 per cent of car owners in the area own vehicles that won’t be compliant with Ulez — either because they have a petrol car first registered before 2006 or a diesel car registered before 2016.

Combined with the latest census from 2021, which found 77 per cent of Hillingdon households own a car, that means around 25 per cent people in Uxbridge could be staring down the barrel of a new £12.50 daily charge for Ulez non-compliance.

One in four voters would certainly be enough to blunt Labour’s swing dramatically — though of course some of them may have voted Conservative anyway, even without Ulez.

But such an electoral impact is heightened in the British context. First-past-the-post elections and their tendency to split votes mean mobilised groups of single-issue voters can have a big impact, even when in the minority.

The polling is quite clear on Ulez — most Londoners, when taken altogether, support the air pollution rules in general terms.

But drill down into specific geographies, or specific implementations of the policy, and the picture becomes far more fragmented.

Polling conducted by Redfield & Winton at the start of July found that Ulez in principle had net support of 15 per cent amongst Londoners.

Amongst outer Londoners this dropped to a dead heat between those for and against. The poll also found that 37 per cent of Londoners said their preferred course is to keep Ulez to just inner London, versus 32 per cent who want to expand it and 22 per cent who want to scrap it.

That lack of clear consensus presents ample opportunity for Conservatives electorally, who will surely now be considering how to further capitalise on low-emissions schemes, both in London and across the country.

And what’s particularly nightmarish for Labour is that opposition to Ulez does not track perfectly along political lines.

In 2021, a YouGov poll found that 58 per cent of Conservative voters would be against a similar scheme in their area. However, a sizable proportion of Labour voters – some 31 per cent – were also against it.

Across England, the RAC lists 11 other cities currently with low emission zones, including Birmingham, Nottingham and Newcastle.

Including London, these cities and their broader metro areas make up some 141 (a quarter of the total) constituencies who, now, the Conservatives will feel empowered with a new battle line.

Just 41 of them are currently held by the Conservatives, but if going into the next election is about retaining rather than gaining for the party – similar to Uxbridge – these new zones will be a helpful starting point with shoring up the base.