In Numbers: Novak Djokovic wins Wimbledon, goes level with Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal on 20 Grand Slam titles

Novak Djokovic went level with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal on 20 Grand Slam titles with his sixth Wimbledon title on Sunday. The Serb beat first-time major finalist Matteo Berrettini 6-7, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3. This was Djokovic's 30th Grand Slam final and seventh at the All England Club. He has the second most entries into the second Sunday of a major after Federer.

This feat of 20 Grand Slam titles has been long time coming and something Djokovic has admitted to be inspired by. "It means none of us will stop! "I've mentioned this before many times. I have to pay a great tribute to Rafa and Roger. They are legends of our sport and the two most important players I faced in my career," Novak said in the post-match ceremony.

"They're the reason that I am where I am today. They've helped me realise what I need to do to improve, to get stronger mentally, physically, tactically."

"When I broke into the top-10 for the first time, I lost for three or four years most of the big matches I played against these two guys."

"Something shifted end of 2010, 2011. Last 10 years has been an incredible journey that is not stopping here."

After beating Denis Shapovalov on Friday, Djokovic said on the potential 20th major title, "It would mean everything. That's why I'm here. That's why I'm playing. I imagined myself being in a position to fight for another Grand Slam trophy prior to coming to London. I put myself in a very good position."

