By the numbers: Everything you need to know about the Central Bank Center renovation
The renovation and expansion of Central Bank Center and Rupp Arena has been in the works for more than a decade. Here’s a look at the massive downtown Lexington project by key numbers:
Total cost: $310 million
Construction started: October 2018
Exhibition square feet: 100,00
Meeting square feet: 24,116
Ballroom square feet: 24,330
Hospitality suites and clubs square feet: 50, 431
Flexible event space square feet: 10,890
Parking: Nearly 500 in the garage; 2,000 surface spaces on High Street
Hospitality clubs attached to Rupp Arena: 50,000 square feet
Points of interest:
A grand staircase that fronts Vine Street is constructed of White Oak panels reclaimed from Secretariat’s paddock at Claiborne Farm
Six topogeological maps made of wood that are 25 feet wide and 13 feet tall mimic the topography of several Kentucky sites including McConnell Springs, Camp Nelson, Frankfort, Red River Gorge, Mammoth Cave and Cumberland Gap. The wood maps and accompanying pictures of the areas they represent are in the front of the new convention center near Vine Street.
The new Rupp Arena entrance near the Hyatt Regency is three stories tall. The third floor lobby features a 25,000 square foot Terrazzo floor. Embedded in the floor is a four inch wide aluminum inlaid peak which mimics the Central Bank Center logo. There will be 46 spires in the floor that will commemorate the 46 years the building has served the community since 1976.