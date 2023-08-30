Numbers of children sleeping rough in France on the rise

An increasing number of children in France are left to sleep in the streets, warns Unicef France in a yearly report that shows nearly 2,000 children were sleeping rough at the start of this school year, a nearly 20 percent increase from last year.

"Children and teenagers are not serene faced with [the problem of] how to get a normal education if you don't know where you are going to sleep at night," says Pierre Imhoff-Guiserix, who coordinates a day centre for homeless families in Strasbourg, called Loupiote

Each day the centre receives about 50 individual children, and in 2023 so far, 387 new families have come for services - more than a hundred more than in 2022. Many of them are asylum seekers, in administrative limbo.

"The issue that concerns us is the number of families on the street when we close. There are about 30 families that have no solution at the end of the day," he said, recorded as part of the fifth annual report on children in the street published by Unicef and the Federation of solidarity actors (FAS), which recorded an increase in the number of children sleeping rough over the past year.

The report tracked calls to 115, the national emergency housing phone number, on the night of 21 to 21 August 2023.

Of the people involved in family units who called that night, 3,745 did not get a bed, including 1,990 children – 480 under the age of three years old.

Unicef and FAS insist that the government has the ability to address the problem.



Read more on RFI English



Read also:

Strasbourg city mayor sues French state for failure to accommodate the homeless

Migrant camp in front of Paris town hall draws attention to lack of housing

Better data key in ambitious EU plan to eradicate homelessness by 2030