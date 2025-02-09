In numbers: Ancelotti’s unexpected struggles against Atletico and Barcelona as Real Madrid manager

Carlo Ancelotti’s record as Real Madrid manager against Atletico Madrid and Barcelona paints an intriguing picture.

The Italian coach has faced these fierce rivals 42 times, with his results highlighting a remarkable balance.

Despite his vast experience, this season has been challenging, with Real Madrid struggling to dominate the top opponents in both La Liga and the Champions League. However, Ancelotti’s track record against Atletico and Barcelona remains notable.

According to statistics from MasterChip, out of the 42 matches, Ancelotti has only won 17 games against Atletico and Barcelona combined. Interestingly, he has also lost 17 matches to them, while eight encounters have ended in draws.

Goals scored and against

What’s more fascinating is the equal number of goals scored and conceded by Real Madrid in these encounters — 70 goals each. It is a statistic that perfectly captures the evenly matched nature of these high-stakes clashes.

These figures underscore the fierce competition among the top three sides in Spain’s top flight. Over the years, matches between Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, and Barcelona have often been tightly contested affairs.

Real Madrid’s reputation as one of the most successful football clubs in the world has always ensured that these games remain compelling, but the level of parity in recent years is undeniable.

Not a great record

Ancelotti’s ability to keep things balanced against two of the strongest sides in European football speaks volumes about his tactical acumen.

Yet, it also highlights the growing strength of Atletico and Barcelona, who have managed to match Los Blanco’s stride for stride in these encounters.

As the current season progresses, Real Madrid will be eager to tilt the scales in their favour, with Ancelotti undoubtedly seeking to improve his record against these fierce rivals.

The story of Spanish football’s most intense rivalries is far from over, and Ancelotti’s tenure continues to add chapters filled with drama, competition, and moments of brilliance.