Number of US adults who believe in God has dropped 6% since 2017, poll shows

The percentage of adults in the United States who believe in God has dropped to its lowest point since at least 1944, according to a new survey.

The poll, released Friday by Gallup, shows that 81% of U.S. adults say they believe in God, which is down six percentage points from 2017. The poll also found that 17% of U.S. adults say they do not believe in God.

Between the years 1944 and 2011, over 90% of Americans said they believed in God, according to Gallup’s long-running survey.

The organization found that a belief in God has fallen the most sharply among young adults and people who identified as liberal or Democrats. These groups had a drop of 10 or more percentage points when 2022 figures were compared with an average of the survey results from 2013 to 2017.

When asked about their perception of God, approximately half of the people who said they believe in the higher power, or 42% of all Americans, said God can hear prayers and “intervene on a person’s behalf.”

This year, 68% of people ages 18-29 years old said they believe in God. Among people who identified as a Democrat, 72% said they believe in God. Among those who identified as liberal, 62% said they believe in God.

Married adults and people who identified themselves as conservatives have showed little change in recent years.

The drop in US adults who believe in God is not entirely unexpected. About 3 in 10 American adults identify as religiously unaffiliated, according to a study released last year from the Pew Research Center.

The survey released Friday is based on telephone interviews that were conducted May 2 to May 22. It polled 1,007 adults living in all 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia. It has a margin of error of +/- 4 percentage points.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Number of US adults who believe in God has dropped, survey says