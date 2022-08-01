NUMBER OF SHARES COMPOSING THE SHARE CAPITAL AND TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AS OF AUGUST 1, 2022
Nicox SA
Société anonyme with a registered capital of € 43,223,135
Head Office:
DRAKKAR D 2405 route des Dolines 06560 Valbonne Sophia-Antipolis
R.C.S. GRASSE 403.942.642
On August 01, 2022,
MONTHLY PUBLICATION OF THE NUMBER OF SHARES COMPOSING THE SHARE CAPITAL AND OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS
(Article L.233-8 II of the Code de Commerce and Articles 221-1 and 223-16 of the Règlement général of the l’AMF)
As of July 31, 2022
Total number of shares composing the share capital
43,223,135
Total number of voting rights
43,223,135
Total number of voting rights, calculated based on the total number of shares, including the shares deprived of voting rights
43,223,135
