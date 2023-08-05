Number of people working from airports and railway stations surges

Victoria Station

The number of people working from airports and railway stations has surged as white-collar employees capitalise on flexible working to log in on their travels.

Footfall at offices in transport hubs has jumped 83pc in the last year, according to new data from workspace provider IWG.

The increase has been driven by the rise in hybrid working, with many workers now choosing to work on the move as they shun traditional office space.

The research showed 88pc of hybrid staff “worked from anywhere” last year as the lines between business and leisure become increasingly blurred.

Birmingham Airport saw the biggest increase in footfall growth as attendance trebled, according to the data, which is measured through wi-fi log-ins.

Footfall more than doubled at London Paddington and Gatwick Airport, while London’s Liverpool Street Station and Farnborough Airport in Hampshire also experienced sharp growth.

The rise in working from transport hubs was further highlighted in Pret A Manger’s annual results last month.

Transactions at Pret stores at London airports enjoyed their largest increase since April 2021, while regional stations also enjoyed healthy growth.

Mark Dixon, founder and chief executive of IWG, said: “It’s clear that people are looking to seize the opportunity to work in places that are most convenient to them and their lifestyles.

“In their daily lives, employees are choosing locations to work from locations that minimise their daily commutes and more and more people are embracing the idea of combining work with travel, whether it’s for a few days tacked on to the end of a holiday or a few months as a digital nomad.”

Employees with flexible working arrangements claim to be less stressed and more productive, with more than two-thirds insisting they can perform their job effectively while abroad, according to IWG’s survey.

But the shift to new working habits is taking its toll on London. Recent data from Rightmove and property data provider EG showed that the number of inquiries for office space in the capital has dropped by 11pc in 2023.

Canary Wharf has been among the biggest victims of the shift to home working. The east London business district is at its emptiest since 2005, with financial services giants including HSBC and Clifford Chance ditching the Docklands for the City of London and others such as Moody’s threatening to follow suit.

