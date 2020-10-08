Number of people waiting over a year for NHS treatment reaches 12-year high

The number of people waiting more than a year to start hospital treatment is at its highest level since 2008.

The continuing impact of Covid-19 on delays to operations and treatment is shown in new NHS England data.

Some 111,026 people were waiting more than 52 weeks to start hospital treatment in August, the highest number for any month since September 2008.

In August 2019, the figure was just 1,236.

The number of people waiting more than 18 weeks to start hospital treatment also tripled in August compared to the same month last year.

Some 1.96 million people had waited more than 18 weeks for treatment in August, around three times the number for August 2019 (662,043) and the second highest total for any calendar month since records began in August 2007.

The figure is down slightly from the number for July 2020, which was 2.15 million and was the highest number since records began.

The latest data also showed that the number of people waiting more than six weeks for diagnostic tests is 10 times higher than the same point last year, although this has improved since earlier in the year.

A total of 472,088 patients were waiting for one of 15 standard tests, including an MRI scan, non-obstetric ultrasound or gastroscopy.

The equivalent number waiting for more than six weeks in August 2019 was 42,926.

The number waiting more than 13 weeks in August 2020 was 239,920, compared with 5,284 in August 2019.

An NHS spokesman said: “Hospitals are carrying out more than a million routine appointments and operations per week, with around three times the levels of elective patients admitted to hospital than in April, as they continue to make progress on getting services back to pre-Covid levels including scanning services which are delivering millions of urgent checks and tests.

May 2020 93.7%

Jun 2020 90.6%

Jul 2020 86.4%

Aug 2020 82.3%

(target is 93%)

“It is obviously vital for patients that this progress continues, and isn’t jeopardised by a second wave of Covid infections spiralling out of control.”

The latest data also showed that the total number of people admitted for routine treatment in hospitals in England was down 43% in August compared with a year ago.

Some 155,789 patients were admitted for treatment during the month, down from 275,267 in August 2019.

The year-on-year decrease recorded in July was 55%, and in June the drop was 67%.

