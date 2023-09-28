Number of people killed in Rotterdam shooting - latest updates
A number of people were killed in the Dutch city of Rotterdam on Thursday afternoon after a man went on a shooting spree, local police said.
A 32-year-old man was arrested following the shootings which began in a house and continued in a classroom in a medical facility nearby.
Police did not specify exactly how many people had been killed.
A suspect wearing combat fatigues was later arrested on the Erasmus Medical Center’s helipad.
Video from the scene showed heavily armed police wearing body armour entering the hospital, while people, some holding up their hands, left the building.
Another person was injured in a home nearby, Rotterdam police said in a message on X, formerly Twitter. Fire also broke out at the home, local security authorities said. The blaze was quickly extinguished.
Police said they were investigating the arrested man’s possible involvement in both shootings.
Further details weren’t immediately available.
Follow below for latest updates
05:17 PM BST
'I never thought I'd have to worry about an active shooter in the Netherlands'
A doctor at the Erasmus Medical Center where Thursday’s shooting took place has said everyone from her lab had been “safely evacuated”.
“I never thought I’d have to worry about an active shooter in the Netherlands but here were are,” Dr. Aleksandra Badura said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.
https://twitter.com/AleksBadura/status/1707414005218738665?s=20
05:14 PM BST
Footage shows people streaming out of hospital
Footage being shared on social media shows people streaming out of the Erasmus Medical Center as police moved in.
https://publish.twitter.com/?query=https%3A%2F%2Ftwitter.com%2FDylanOwner1%2Fstatus%2F1707405432224973143&widget=Tweet
05:11 PM BST
Eyewitness describes 'panic and screaming' at hospital
Eyewitnesses have described “panic and screaming” at the Erasmus Medical Center, where a gunman dressed in combat gear opened fire.
“There was a lot of panic and screaming. I was in the hospital. I fled from there to the Sophia Children’s Hospital,” one eyewitness told Dutch broadcaster NOS.
05:05 PM BST
Pictures from the scene
04:56 PM BST
Multiple people killed in Rotterdam shootings, police say
Police said they were informing victims’ family members after multiple people were killed in Thursday’s shooting.
A 32-year-old suspect was arrested after police said on social media that shots had been fired at the Erasmus Medical Center and a nearby home. They also said fires had broken out at both locations.
Videos posted online showed police instructing students to run outside as heavily armed arrest teams arrived at the scene.
Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.