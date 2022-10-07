People feared trapped in rubble after service station blast in Ireland

PA Reporters
·6 min read

Multiple injuries have been reported with people feared trapped in debris hours after a “devastating” explosion at a service station in Ireland.

The Applegreen service station located in the village of Creeslough, Co Donegal, sustained extensive damage in the blast.

The buildings surrounding what is the village’s main shop were also badly damaged.

Fears were mounting in Creeslough on Friday night that lives have been lost in the explosion.

Emergency services at the scene at Applegreen service station located in the village of Creeslough in Co Donegal
Emergency services at the scene at Applegreen service station in the village of Creeslough, Co Donegal (Jonathan McCambridge/PA)

Among those gathered at the scene cordon were relatives of people believed to have been in the buildings at the time.

Sniffer dogs were being used amid the rubble at the explosion site late on Friday night as emergency services continued their search efforts.

A crowd of around 30 local people gathered behind a Garda cordon and watched on in hushed silence.

Irish premier Micheal Martin said his thoughts and prayers were with the entire community of Creeslough.

“Thinking too of all the emergency services, from across the north-west and NI working in very traumatic situation,” he tweeted.

Local priest John Joe Duffy said the community was “numb and devastated”.

“It’s very much looking at the unknown at this time, and we’re just broken-hearted, everyone is broken-hearted, we’re lost for words,” Fr Duffy told the PA news agency.

“What I’m appealing for is for the prayers of the people across this county and across the country, to pray for us, to help us and to give us strength to get through these difficult hours and difficult days that may lay ahead.”

Explosion at Donegal service station
Emergency services at the scene of the explosion in Creeslough, Co Donegal (Nina Gabel/PA)

Donegal TD Joe McHugh said friends and families were going through a very difficult waiting period.

“We’re just waiting here, my sympathies and thoughts are with a lot of families here and their friends and loved ones, there is a very difficult waiting period now,” he told PA.

“People have pulled together and emergency services are there and doing their work, working carefully through this very, very difficult time.

“People are stunned, it’s very surreal, very difficult to put it into words. Just thinking of this very closely knit community that are still clinging on to hope, but they know that it’s going to be a difficult time ahead.”

Fellow TD Pearse Doherty said that people were still trapped in the building on Friday evening as the emergency services worked to remove the rubble from the area.

Ireland’s Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue said he was thinking of all those affected by the “awful” incident.

The Donegal TD said: “My deepest thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by the awful incident in Creeslough this afternoon.

“Thinking of the emergency services personnel involved this evening too.”

Multiple emergency service vehicles remained at the scene on Friday night while a Coastguard helicopter airlifted some of those who were injured in the blast from Letterkenny University Hospital to Dublin.

The Letterkenny hospital appealed to the public not to attend its emergency department unless it was urgent.

Applegreen said in a statement that it is “aware of a serious incident at its dealer-operated location at Creeslough”.

“The thoughts and prayers of everyone here at Applegreen are with all of those who have been affected.”

Ireland’s deputy premier Leo Varadkar described the incident as “tragic”.

In a post on Twitter, the Tanaiste wrote: “Terrible news from Donegal tonight.

“Our thoughts are with all those affected by the tragic events and with the emergency services responding.”

Nina Gabel, 35, described distressing scenes at the cordon.

Explosion at Donegal service station
A tractor at the scene of the explosion (Nina Gabel/PA)

“There was one woman who didn’t know where her daughter was and she was very upset,” she told PA.

“There are emergency services everywhere, there were so many gardai and fire engines.

“What looked like local farmers’ tractors were helping to dig out the rubble.”

Ambulances and fire crews from across the border in Northern Ireland have deployed to the area to assist with the emergency response.

A local hotel stopped taking bookings from members of the public to ensure all spare rooms were held for first responders.

Mr Doherty said it was after 3pm when the “devastating” and “massive” explosion took place that could be heard from miles around.

“This is something that’s your worst nightmare. This is a quiet village, a very close-knit village, this is the only shop in the town,” he told RTE news.

“It ripped right through this building, and this was a very busy location at that point in time.

“Three o’clock, it’s just after school, people were going to collect their pensions. This is a very, very, very busy locality here at this shop, this petrol station, this deli, the post office at this time.”

Mr Doherty said it had left “a very, very dark cloud” over the community.

He said: “There are silent prayers being said, there are people still trapped within the building and the emergency services are doing everything that they can to remove the rubble, and people are being airlifted away to our hospitals in the region.

“There’s just quiet, it’s surreal. People are just holding on for hope, holding on to hear news, positive news coming from the emergency services.”

Explosion at Donegal service station
Emergency services at the scene (Nina Gabel/PA)

Fianna Fail councillor Anthony Molloy told PA it is “beyond words” as he knows the family which owns the service station.

“My thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved,” Mr Molloy said.

“It looks horrific from what I can see from photographs. It looks terrible. It’s just terrible.

“I know the family. It’s beyond words.”

Local councillor Donal Mandy Kelly told PA the news was “devastating”.

He said: “My thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved.”

Independent Donegal councillor John O’Donnell said he was praying there were no fatalities.

“What we’re hearing is there’s just absolute carnage in Creeslough at the moment, there’s a massive gas explosion,” he told BBC Radio Ulster.

“The feedback I’m getting from family and friends who are unfortunately down at the scene and in the area is just that the whole place is chaos at the minute, everybody’s very, very taken aback and devastated at what’s happening.”

Latest Stories

  • England vs USA LIVE: Result and final score as Lionesses seal Wembley win

    The European champions meet the world champions as England’s Lionesses return to Wembley for the first time since glory over Germany in July

  • The used car bubble has burst. Here's what that means for auto retailer stocks.

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brian Sozzi discusses what the state of the used car industry means for auto retailer stocks.

  • Police identify KC firefighter who was fatally shot in Independence as Anthony Santi

    The shooting unfolded after a disturbance that started inside the gas station convenience store between the off-duty firefighter and a male suspect, police said.

  • 20 Famous Native and Indigenous Americans to Learn More About

    Learn more about these famous native and Indigenous Americans. People like Joy Harjo, John Herrington and Deb Haaland have made history.

  • Northern Ireland Protocol ‘a little too strict’, admits Varadkar

    The Northern Ireland Protocol is a “little too strict”, Ireland’s deputy prime minister has admitted, amid hopes of a deal with the EU.

  • 10 juicy NHL storylines to follow this hockey season

    Where will Patrick Kane end up? Will Torts work out in Philly? Can Jack Campbell save the Oilers? As a new NHL season looms, we're about to find out.

  • Nylander, Kerfoot lead Maple Leafs in 5-1 pre-season win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Toronto Maple Leafs winger Nick Robertson stacked up three points for the second consecutive NHL pre-season game. After recording two goals and one assist against the Ottawa Senators last Friday, the 21-year-old recorded three assists in a 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night. ”He's just playing really good hockey right now,” said Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe about Robertson. “He's doing things that he needs to do to show that he's wanting a spot on the team and that

  • Twillingate kicks off its Hockeyville celebration with a visit from the Stanley Cup

    More than two years after its win was announced, Twillingate is finally in the throes of NHL hockeymania. In August 2020, the central Newfoundland town was named the Kraft Hockeyville 2020 champion. The win came with $250,000 for upgrades to George Hawkins Memorial Arena and $10,000 in hockey equipment donated by the NHL players' union. It also came from a visit from the Stanley Cup and an NHL exhibition game, which will take place between the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators in Gander on

  • 'He's a great addition': Pascal Siakam on Raptors 905 hiring his brother

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam discusses his brother getting hired by the Raptors 905, the Raptors' new scoreboard, assisting on Christian Koloko's first NBA points and more.

  • What will Scottie Barnes average in 2022-23 Raptors season?

    Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni of theScore to project how many points, rebounds, assists and more Scottie Barnes will average in his second NBA season. Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Blue Jays scoreboard watching: Toronto can taste top wild card

    The Blue Jays' magic number for clinching the top wild card is down to two.

  • Vancouver Whitecaps continue improbable quest for playoff position

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps know onlookers have counted them out for weeks. Losses to Nashville and San Jose and Colorado appeared to snuff out the club's playoff hopes last month. Heading into the final game of the regular season, though, the 'Caps (12-14-7) are still alive — a win on the on the road against Minnesota United (13-14-6) Sunday and they clinch a post-season berth. “We worked hard to get to this point," said defender Jake Nerwinski. "We put ourselves in a great position, an

  • Fantasy hockey: 5 takeaways for your mock drafts

    Fantasy hockey mock drafts are a great way to experiment and prepare for when the real thing rolls around. Here's what we've learned from ours.

  • Blackhawks assign prospect Lukas Reichel to Rockford

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks assigned forward prospect Lukas Reichel to the minors on Tuesday. The 20-year-old was selected by Chicago with the No. 17 pick in the 2020 draft. He made his NHL debut last season and recorded an assist in 11 games. Sending Reichel back to Rockford puts him in position to play major minutes with the AHL team, instead of a smaller role with the rebuilding Blackhawks. Forwards Mike Hardman, Cole Guttman, Michal Teply and Josiah Slavin and defensemen Isaak Phil

  • TFC's Kaye says latest Canada Soccer offer to players shows some improvements

    TORONTO — Canada Soccer's recent revised compensation proposal to its players is a sign of progress but a deal has yet to be reached, says Canadian international Mark-Anthony Kaye. "There are some improvements in it. On other aspects, it was relatively the same. Just different language being used," said the Toronto FC midfielder. Kaye is no stranger to labour negotiations, given he is on the Major League Soccer Players Association executive board. But he says the players are leaving the talks to

  • Holloway leads Oilers to 7-2 pre-season rout over Canucks

    EDMONTON — Dylan Holloway had three goals and an assist and Zach Hyman had a goal and two assists as the Edmonton Oilers came away with a 7-2 pre-season victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Monday. Warren Foegele had a pair of late goals and Tyson Barrie and also scored for the Oilers (4-2 in NHL pre-season play) who dressed close to their full regular-season lineup. Nils Hoglander and Conor Garland replied for the Canucks, who had few familiar faces playing in the contest. Vancouver has yet to

  • Edmonton Oilers release Jake Virtanen from professional tryout offer

    EDMONTON — Jake Virtanen's tryout stint with the Edmonton Oilers is over. The club released the 26-year-old former Vancouver Canuck from his professional tryout offer on Thursday. The unrestricted free agent, who was looking to play himself back into the National Hockey League, registered one assist in six pre-season games with the Oilers. Edmonton extended the PTO to Virtanen on Sept. 19, two months after the Abbotsford, B.C., native was found not guilty of sexual assault. Virtanen was charged

  • 24 people who will shape the 2022-23 NHL season

    These men and women will make an enormous impact on the NHL this season.

  • Hockey Canada leaves more unanswered questions in latest parliamentary hearings

    The Standing Committee on Heritage held another hearing in Parliament today over Hockey Canada's numerous funds used to pay off sexual assault settlements.

  • Dominant Raptors feed off crowd to beat Jazz 114-82 in pre-season debut

    EDMONTON — The Toronto Raptors opened their exhibition season on Sunday by being simply dominant in their Canadian home away from home. Pre-season or not, holding an NBA team — even one that is in rebuilding mode like the Utah Jazz — to just 33 second-half points is remarkable. And that’s what the Raptors did in a 114-82 blowout win at Rogers Place. Leading by only one entering the second half, the Toronto Raptors began the third quarter by going on a 17-3 run in the pre-season opener for both t