Number of patients waiting more than four weeks for GP appointment tops one million

One in ten appointments at GP surgeries involve a wait of more than four weeks in the worst areas of England, an analysis has found.

There were 1.3 million waits of this length from people wanting to see a family doctor or other staff in May, up from 912,000 in the same month last year, according to research by the House of Commons Library.

On average across the country, almost one in 20 - 4.8 per cent - of GP surgery appointments in May involved waits of at least four weeks, up from 3.3 per cent in the same month last year.

The worst-hit area was Gloucestershire, where almost one in 10 GP appointments involved waits of 28 days or more.

The research, commissioned by the Liberal Democrats, comes just weeks after the government published a workforce strategy designed to attract more people into the medical profession.

‌Every area in the country except one has seen the proportion of four-week waits go up compared to last year, according to the analysis.

‌Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey called for an official review into access to GPs in rural areas led by the Care Quality Commission.

‌“Far too many people are struggling to get a GP appointment when they need one, leaving them worried or waiting in pain for the treatment they need,” he said.

‌“The Conservatives have let down communities across the country by failing to recruit the extra GPs they promised.

‌“Rural areas are being particularly impacted by long GP waiting times hurting families and piling pressure on other NHS services.

“The government needs to launch an urgent review into the lack of access to GPs in rural communities and act to end yet another example of health inequality.

‌“Ministers should also back Liberal Democrat proposals to give everyone the legal right to an appointment within a week, or within 24 hours if in urgent need.”

The second worst-hit area was Sheffield, where 9.5 per cent of appointments came after a wait of four weeks or more, according to the figures.

The Derby and Derbyshire region had the third highest rate with 8.6 per cent, followed by Dorset and the East Riding of Yorkshire area.

Others in the bottom ten include rural areas such as Norfolk and Waveney, West Leicestershire, and Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly.

‌Liverpool and North Central London both reported the fewest four-week waits - making up just 1.8 per cent of GP appointments in both areas.

‌The figures are for visits to all staff in GP surgeries, not just doctors. Nurses and other staff make up about half of all appointments.

‌The Lib Dems are calling for a legal right for patients to see a GP within a week, or within 24 hours if in urgent need. They argue this could be achieved by increasing the number of GPs by 8,000.

‌Sir Ed said he wanted the CQC to report back with recommendations on how to narrow the gap between GP waiting times in rural and urban areas.

‌A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “GPs are vital to local communities and appointments are already on the rise – but we’re committed to increasing capacity so GP practices can offer more to patients.

‌“We recently announced £240million to support practices to tackle the 8am rush and make it easier and quicker for patients to see their GP using technology.

“And our Long Term Workforce Plan will deliver the biggest training expansion in NHS history and recruit and retain hundreds of thousands more staff, including in rural areas.”

