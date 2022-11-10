Number of patients seeing cancer specialists within two weeks is ‘worst on record’

mammogram

The proportion of patients seeing a cancer specialist within two weeks following a referral is now the worst on record, figures show.

Some 251,977 patients were urgently referred by their GP in September to see a consultant, but just 72.6 per cent were seen on time.

This was down from 75.6 per cent in August and the lowest figure since records began in October 2009.

In England, patients referred for suspected cancer should be seen by a specialist within two weeks.

Some 67.2 per cent of patients urgently referred for suspected cancer were diagnosed or had cancer ruled out within 28 days, down from 69.5 per cent the previous month.

Under NHS England elective recovery plans, 75 per cent of patients who have been urgently referred by their GP for suspected cancer should be diagnosed or have cancer ruled out within 28 days by March 2024.

It comes as the number of people in England waiting to start routine hospital treatment has, once again, risen to a record high of 7.07 million.

This is up from 7.0 million in August and is the highest number since records began in August 2007.

On Thursday night, charities warned the latest data shows a “worsening cancer catastrophe”, with more than 17,000 patients waiting longer than the 62-day target after an urgent GP referral for their first treatment.

Professor Pat Price, oncologist and co-founder of CatchUpWithCancer, said: “These are the worst figures on record. And now, there is a real and frightening possibility that the Government has no plans to invest in treatment capacity, like radiotherapy, needed to catch up.

“Every four weeks of delay in starting cancer treatment can reduce survival by 10 per cent.”

A separate analysis from the BBC found the number of patients across the UK waiting more than the 62-day target in the past year has topped 67,000, double the same period in 2017-18.

The NHS figures also show ambulance response times for the most life-threatening conditions have hit the worst on record as doctors warned pressures on the NHS are now “unsustainable”.

The average response time in October for ambulances in England dealing with the most urgent incidents, including heart attacks, was nine minutes and 56 seconds.

This was up from nine minutes 19 seconds in September and up more than a quarter (27 per cent) compared to the same month in 2019. It is also the worst on record dating back to its current form in 2017.

This month’s ambulance data did not include London due to a recording issue.

The data also show 43,792 people waited longer than 12 hours in A&E departments in England in October, up a third from 32,776 in September and the highest number in records going back to August 2010.

A total of 401,537 people in England had been waiting more than 52 weeks to start hospital treatment at the end of September, up from 387,257 at the end of August, and is the equivalent of around one in 18 people on the entire waiting list.

The Government and NHS England have set the ambition of eliminating all waits of more than a year by March 2025.

Professor Sir Stephen Powis, NHS medical director, said: “There is no doubt October has been a challenging month for staff, who are now facing a tripledemic of Covid, flu and record pressure on emergency services with more people attending A&E or requiring the most urgent ambulance callout than any other October.”

He said the waiting list would rise as more patients come forward, but added, “with pressures on staff set to increase over the winter months, the NHS has a plan - including a new falls service, 24/7 war rooms, and extra beds and call handlers”.