'The number one priority': Kenosha mayor takes on racial inequities after Jacob Blake shooting

KENOSHA, Wis. – When John Antaramian thinks about the 20 years he has served in two stints as mayor of Kenosha, one mistake sticks out in his mind.

In 2000, Antaramian formed a committee to address what he described as several “racial issues” facing the city particularly around the quality of housing and homeownership.

“We spent about a year working on different issues. ... We actually came to some solutions on those issues,” Antaramian said. “My mistake was I didn’t keep that committee together.

"I’m refusing to make that mistake a second time. I’m getting too old to make too many mistakes.”

In short, he said, “we thought we solved the problem, and we didn’t.”

When Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man was shot in the back by a white Kenosha police officer on Aug. 23, the city was thrust into the center of the nation's reckoning on race.

The violence and unrest that followed, including the case of an Illinois teen charged with killing two protesters and injuring a third, have laid bare issues Antaramian thought had been improved through the earlier effort.

A month later, the national spotlight has shifted away from Kenosha to tragedies in Portland, Oregon, Rochester, New York, and elsewhere. But local officials, activists and concerned citizens are engaging in an important conversation on how to move the city forward.

Addressing racial issues, Antaramian said, "literally is the number one priority that we have to deal with in our community.”

Still, he notes, there is no fast solution.

“There’s nothing that we’re going to do that would automatically, ‘Oh this is taken care of. All these people are not going to be mad anymore. Everything is going to be just hunky-dory,' " he said in an interview with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. "This is going to be a long process.”

Listening to the people

To begin the healing process, Antaramian has launched a series of four listening sessions to allow community members to tell him and other city officials, including law enforcement, how they feel.

The first listening session on Sept. 20 was sparsely attended, but spirited.

For about an hour, attendees expressed their frustration about how the police responded to protesters and offered ideas to improve the situation. Afterward, Antaramian met one-on-one with several activists.

“It’s unfortunate the mayor isn’t a great public speaker,” said Diamond Hartwell, a Kenosha activist. “But if you sit down and calm him down and have a conversation with him, it can be a constructive conversation.”

Another Kenosha activist, Porche Bennett, said her conversation with the mayor went “shockingly” well.

“He has some good ideas, but it’s like I told him, it’s an action thing,” Bennett said. “You got to put action behind this.”

A similar sentiment was expressed by Kenosha activist Brian Little.

“It sounds like he is trying to do a little bit more,” he said. “He’s making an effort, finally. That’s all we can do is ask for that at this point in time right now.”

