Number of OC Transpo drivers making more than $100K soared in 2019

The number of OC Transpo drivers who made more than $100,000 almost quadrupled in 2019, likely due to the amount of overtime they worked to compensate for Ottawa's delayed and struggling light rail system.

Last year, 415 drivers made more than $100,000 — a jump from 106 from 2018 and 85 drivers in 2017. The OC Transpo driver who raked in the most made more than $179,000.

Their boss, John Manconi, made $295,000 in 2019.

Drivers made more due to OT

The Sunshine List, which publishes the names and salaries of provincial and municipal employees who make six figures, includes all payments, such as buyout, paid out holidays and overtime, but the list doesn't separate base salaries from other sorts of payments.

According to the city, a driver with two years of experience makes around $65,000.

But the delay in the launch of the Confederation Line, coupled with the on-going issues that the new LRT system experienced, meant there was a bigger demand for buses than planned. The pressure for bus operators to take on longer and additional shifts was so great that, at one point, the city had to pay drivers an additional incentive to take on overtime shifts.

City manager, transit boss rake in largest salaries

More than 4,600 city employees, including police and emergency services workers, made the Sunshine List for 2019.

Topping the list, as usual, is the city manager. Steve Kanellakos made $361,430, while Manconi ranked second. Other top earners included now-retired city treasurer Marian Simulik, who made $279,684.

The chief medical officer of health, Vera Etches — the public health doctor who's led the city's response to the COVID-19 pandemic — made $259,016.

Mayor Jim Watson made $188,896 and councillors who served for the entire year made $105,627.

The $100,000 salary threshold for the Sunshine List was set in the 1990s. If that figure accounted for inflation, the threshold would be $152,062, according to a memo sent out by the city on Friday afternoon, and only 264 municipal employees would be on the list.

The memo also says that 38 per cent of the employees on the list have a base salary of less than $100,000, but are on the list because of special payments, including premiums, vacation cash-outs or retroactive payments.