Number of McDonald's locations in the United States, North America and world in 2022

It’s hard to go anywhere in the world without stumbling across a neighborhood McDonald’s. Whether you’re in the United States or traveling abroad, the golden arches never seem too far away. In fact, 49 out of the 50 U.S. state capitals have a McDonald’s with the outlier being Montpelier, Vermont, according to FinancesOnline.

FinancesOnline also says 1.5 million Big Macs are sold every day in the U.S., adding up to 550 million sold yearly. However, one has to wonder how many McDonald’s locations are these burgers being sold at in the United States?

How many McDonald's are there in the US?

In the United States, in 2021, there were 13,438 McDonald’s locations, according to Statista. In 2020, this figure was 235 locations greater, at 13,673. Between 2012 and 2021, 2014 had the most U.S. McDonald’s locations, numbering 14,339.

Across the rest of North America, in 2021, Canada had 1,452; Mexico had 365, Guam six, Saipan two and Cuba one.

How many McDonald’s are there in the world?

The official corporate McDonald’s website explains there are “over 38,000 locations in over 100 countries.” McDonald’s, the second-largest private employer in the world, operates locations on six different continents in more than half of the planet’s countries as of 2022.

Some countries, however, lack even a single McDonald’s restaurant. Bolivia, Ghana, Iran, Iceland and Jamaica are some notable countries without golden arches, says WorldAtlas.

Is McDonald’s still in Russia?

As of May 16, 2022, McDonald’s exited “the Russian market” due to the humanitarian crisis “caused by the war in Ukraine” and its inconsistency with the corporation’s values, according to the official McDonald’s website.

This came after a March 8, 2022 announcement temporarily pausing the firm’s Russian operations and closing its restaurants in Russia.

