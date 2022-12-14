Number of journalists in prison globally reaches record high: RSF

Reporters Without Borders has cited Iran's crackdown on protests for pushing the number of journalists in prison to a record high of 533.

In it's annual report published this Wednesday, Reporters Without Borders indicated that the figure of detained journalists is up from 488 in 2021 – which was already a record.

According to the French-based NGO, more than half are detained in just five countries: China, which remains "the world's biggest jailer of journalists" with 110, followed by Myanmar (62), Iran (47), Vietnam (39) and Belarus (31).

In a statement RSF Secretary-General, Christophe Deloire said, "Dictatorial and authoritarian regimes are filling their prisons faster than ever by jailing journalists.

"This new record in the number of detained journalists confirms the pressing and urgent need to resist these unscrupulous governments and to extend our active solidarity to all those who embody the ideal of journalistic freedom, independence and pluralism," he added.

Iran is the only country that was not on the list last year.

RSF, which has been publishing the annual tally since 1995, says that Iran has locked up an "unprecedented" 34 media professionals since protests broke out in September over the death in custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was arrested for breaching the country's strict dress code.

Arrests of women

The number of female journalists in prison is also at an all-time high worldwide, rising from 60 to 78 since 2021, largely due to greater numbers of women entering the profession.



