A number of insiders bought Zeda Limited (JSE:ZZD) stock last year, which is great news for shareholders

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in Zeda Limited's (JSE:ZZD) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Zeda

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when CEO & Executive Director Ramasela Ganda bought R1.2m worth of shares at a price of R12.51 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of R11.51. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

While Zeda insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insiders At Zeda Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, Zeda insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. Not only was there no selling that we can see, but they collectively bought R1.9m worth of shares. That shows some optimism about the company's future.

Does Zeda Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. From what we can see in our data, insiders own only about R1.7m worth of Zeda shares. But they may have an indirect interest through a corporate structure that we haven't picked up on. It's always possible we are missing something but from our data, it looks like insider ownership is minimal.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Zeda Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. While the overall levels of insider ownership are below what we'd like to see, the history of transactions imply that Zeda insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Zeda that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

