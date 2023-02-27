A number of insiders bought Windar Photonics PLC (LON:WPHO) stock last year, which is great news for shareholders

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in Windar Photonics PLC's (LON:WPHO) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Windar Photonics

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Founder Jorgen Jensen for UK£100k worth of shares, at about UK£0.15 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (UK£0.24), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Windar Photonics insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insiders At Windar Photonics Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at Windar Photonics. Not only was there no selling that we can see, but they collectively bought UK£298k worth of shares. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Insider Ownership Of Windar Photonics

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 15% of Windar Photonics shares, worth about UK£2.5m, according to our data. We do note, however, it is possible insiders have an indirect interest through a private company or other corporate structure. Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

So What Do The Windar Photonics Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that Windar Photonics insiders are expecting a bright future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To that end, you should learn about the 6 warning signs we've spotted with Windar Photonics (including 4 which are concerning).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

