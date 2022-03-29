A number of insiders bought Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) stock last year, which is great news for shareholders

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:IEA) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Independent Director, John Eber, sold US$145k worth of shares at a price of US$9.65 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$13.83. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. This single sale was just 40% of John Eber's stake. The only individual insider seller over the last year was John Eber.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$210k for 23.07k shares. But insiders sold 15.00k shares worth US$145k. In total, Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives insiders own about US$36m worth of shares. That equates to 5.5% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. When we did our research, we found 2 warning signs for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

