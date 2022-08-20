A number of insiders bought Gullewa Limited (ASX:GUL) stock last year, which is great news for shareholders

Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like they did in the case of Gullewa Limited (ASX:GUL), that sends out a positive message to the company's shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Gullewa Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by David Deitz was the biggest sale of Gullewa shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even slightly below the current price of AU$0.061. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. This single sale was just 4.2% of David Deitz's stake.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 2.50m shares for AU$164k. But insiders sold 2.00m shares worth AU$122k. Overall, Gullewa insiders were net buyers during the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

Gullewa is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Have Gullewa Insiders Traded Recently?

In the last three months, insiders sold AU$122k. But that was only a smidgen more than the AU$119k worth of buying. Ultimately the overall selling isn't enough to tell us much.

Does Gullewa Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Gullewa insiders own 58% of the company, currently worth about AU$6.7m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Gullewa Insiders?

Insider selling has just outweighed insider buying in the last three months. But the net divestment is not enough to concern us at all. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. It would be great to see more insider buying, but overall it seems like Gullewa insiders are reasonably well aligned (owning significant chunk of the company's shares) and optimistic for the future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For instance, we've identified 6 warning signs for Gullewa (2 don't sit too well with us) you should be aware of.

Of course Gullewa may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

