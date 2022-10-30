A number of insiders bought Bisalloy Steel Group Limited (ASX:BIS) stock last year, which is great news for shareholders

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in Bisalloy Steel Group Limited's (ASX:BIS) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Bisalloy Steel Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Director Michael Gundy bought AU$96k worth of shares at a price of AU$1.55 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of AU$1.99. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

In the last twelve months Bisalloy Steel Group insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insiders At Bisalloy Steel Group Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen a bit of insider buying at Bisalloy Steel Group. Independent Non-Executive Director Bernard Landy bought AU$38k worth of shares in that time. We like it when there are only buyers, and no sellers. But in this case the amount purchased means the recent transaction may not be very meaningful on its own.

Does Bisalloy Steel Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Bisalloy Steel Group insiders own 24% of the company, worth about AU$22m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Bisalloy Steel Group Tell Us?

We note a that there has been a bit of insider buying recently (but no selling). That said, the purchases were not large. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Bisalloy Steel Group insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Bisalloy Steel Group. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Bisalloy Steel Group you should know about.

