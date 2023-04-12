A number of insiders bought Australian Clinical Labs Limited (ASX:ACL) stock last year, which is great news for shareholders

Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like they did in the case of Australian Clinical Labs Limited (ASX:ACL), that sends out a positive message to the company's shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Australian Clinical Labs Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when CEO & Executive Director Melinda McGrath bought AU$335k worth of shares at a price of AU$5.06 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than AU$3.57 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 74.03k shares for AU$375k. But insiders sold 52.50k shares worth AU$211k. In total, Australian Clinical Labs insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of Australian Clinical Labs

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Australian Clinical Labs insiders own 2.7% of the company, worth about AU$20m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Australian Clinical Labs Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Australian Clinical Labs shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders do have a stake in Australian Clinical Labs and their transactions don't cause us concern. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To help with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Australian Clinical Labs.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

