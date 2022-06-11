Number Five! Southlake Carroll rallies back to beat Reagan in state baseball title game

June 11, 1982.

Southlake Carroll won its first UIL state baseball championship, a 7-3 win over West Sabine in the Class 2A final.

Forty years later to the day, Carroll captured its fifth crown.

Senior pitcher Owen Proksch (Duke signee) struck out nine and drove in the go-ahead run, and the Dragons rallied back from their largest deficit in over two months to beat San Antonio Reagan, 8-5, in the 6A state championship game on Saturday at Dell Diamond.

Carroll (34-8) defeated Fort Bend Ridge Point 6-1 in Friday’s semifinal round. Senior Griffin Herring (LSU signee) struck out 13 batters.

The Dragons also won in 2002, 2018 and 2019. It’s the program’s third state title in the past four full seasons. It was also Carroll’s 10th trip to the state tournament.

Carroll was challenged early after giving up three runs in the top of the second. It was Carroll’s largest deficit since April 9 against Rockwall (16 games). It had only allowed two runs in nine previous playoff games and three runs in the past 13 overall.

After both teams went scoreless in the first inning, the Rattlers (33-7-2) started the second with a walk followed by a Luke Sasser bunt single.

Jacob King also put down a bunt toward third. Carroll tried to get the lead runner out at third, but the toss went over Cole Bedwell and a run scored.

After the first out of the inning, Ashton Beaird drove in a run on a grounder to third and starting pitcher Britton Moore singled to left field to bring home King.

But the Dragons responded with one run in the second and two in the third.

Clark Springs opened the Carroll second with a single to right and courtesy runner Nolan Harsy advanced to third on a wild pitch and Tyler White grounder to second.

Bedwell hit a pitch that was bobbled at short and everyone was safe as Harsy came home to pull Carroll within 3-1.

Ethan Mendoza (Arizona State commit) and Ben Tryon led off the Carroll third with back-to-back walks and both runners advanced on the Max Reyes’ sac bunt. Nick Jones drove in Mendoza with a grounder to short and Springs singled to right to bring home the game-tying run.

Story continues

Proksch started to settle in. After striking out the final two batters in the top of the third, Proksch retired the side in order in the fourth and fifth innings. He also struck out the final two batters in the fifth.

Proksch also helped his own cause by giving Carroll its first lead with a two-run single in the bottom of the fourth that made it 5-3. White had a lead-off single and Tyson Drake added a one-out single to right field. Proksch drove a 2-2 pitch and Drake and Tanner Sumer scored.

Mendoza followed with a double to left and Tryon’s RBI sac fly to center field upped the Carroll lead to 6-3.

Proksch hit some trouble in the top of the sixth when he loaded the bases and walked in a run to make it 6-4. He was replaced for White, going 5 2/3 innings with three earned runs on four hits and three walks in 99 pitches.

White came in and got the Rattlers to pop up to Proksch in center field.

Reyes and Springs drove in runs to give Carroll more cushion in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Proksch went 2 for 4 with two RBI, Mendoza went 2 for 3 with a run scored, Tryon went 2 for 2 with an RBI and run and Springs went 4 for 4 with two RBI.