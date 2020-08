Number of families affected by benefit cap surges due to Covid-19, figures show

The number of families affected by the benefit cap, which limits how much any one household can receive in total benefits, rose by 93% between February to May due to Covid-19, the Government has confirmed.

Statistics released by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) show that 154,000 households had their benefits capped in May, and that the rise from February represents the biggest single increase in the number of capped households since the policy was launched in April 2013.

Of those now affected by the cap, 52,000 are single parents with at least one child under five years old.

The DWP said this was “driven by an unprecedented increase of 665% in the number of newly Universal Credit capped households”.

View photos DWP figures show that 154,000 households had their benefits capped in May (Johnny Green/PA) More

The Government has decided to increase the weekly Universal Credit payment by £20 a week between April 2020 and March 2021 due to the pandemic, but Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey has ignored calls from campaigners to also scrap the benefits cap for the same duration.

The cap limits a household’s total annual benefits to £20,000 a year or £23,000 in London, but the Social Security Advisory Committee said not temporarily altering the cap would stop people getting the help they need during the pandemic.

The committee said that people living in areas with high rental costs were losing out due to a lack of flexibility in the system and that Covid-19 means it is “unrealistic” to expect people to find work or move to avoid exceeding the cap.

But last month, Ms Coffey said there are “no plans” to make any changes to the benefit cap system or to review how it is operated.

Data released on Thursday shows that those impacted by the cap between February and May 2020 include 52,000 single parents with children aged under five and 19,000 single parents with a child under two.

However, the DWP said the proportion of all capped households which were single-parent families decreased to 62% in May from 72% in February.

In total, 86% of currently capped households include children.

View photos Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey (Aaron Chown/PA) More

Households had their benefits capped by an average of £57 a week in May, the figures show, with some 57% of households seeing their Universal Credit capped by up to £50 a week.

A further 26% of claimants lost between £50 and £100 a week, with 3% losing £200 or more during the same time period.

Story continues