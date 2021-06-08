Number of Covid patients in intensive care drops to zero

Tribute has been paid to healthcare workers as the confirmed number of Covid-19 patients in intensive care in Northern Ireland dropped to zero.

Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill said it is the first time the number has been zero in ten months.

Ms O’Neill expressed her thanks to healthcare workers and also encouraged the public to continue playing their part.

“For the first time in 10 months in the North, there are zero Covid patients in intensive care,” Ms O’Neill tweeted.

“A massive thank you to our healthcare workers for their efforts – let’s keep playing our part and making progress.”

On Tuesday there were 15 confirmed Covid-positive patients in the region’s hospitals. None were described in Department of Health data as being confirmed in ICU beds.

No further deaths of patients who had previously tested positive for the virus were notified on Tuesday, however another 81 cases were confirmed.

Meanwhile, mobile testing units remain in Kilkeel, Co Down after a small number of potential cases of the variant of the virus which was first identified in India were detected.

On Monday, the Public Health Agency said that out of more than 1,000 tests since Saturday, 15 positive cases were detected.

It indicated that of the 15, nine may be of the latest variant, but further analysis was required to confirm that.