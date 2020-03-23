Number of COVID-19 cases in N.S. rises to 41, including one child

The number of confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia has risen to 41.

As of Sunday, the province was reporting 28 cases, and the cases have so far been spread throughout the province. The microbiology lab at the QEII has performed 2,308 negative tests.

The province says the new cases were identified Sunday. Some are family groups who travelled outside Canada.

The cases range in age from a child under ten years old to people in their mid-70s.

On Sunday, the province declared a state of emergency that will last until at least April 5.

The province said Monday there has been no community spread so far but Dr. Robert Strang, the province's chief public health officer, said over the weekend he expects it will happen soon.

