Number of children treated for mental health problems tops one million

Lizzie Roberts
·2 min read
Children mental health admissions concern - Gareth Fuller/PA Wire
More than a million children needed treatment for serious mental health problems in the past year, NHS figures show.

Referrals for mental health treatment for under-18s increased by almost two-fifths (39 per cent) to more than a million (1,169,515) in 2021-22.

In 2020-21, the figure was 839,570, while in 2019-20, the year before the pandemic, there were 850,741 referrals.

The data from NHS England include children who are suicidal, self-harming, suffering serious depression or anxiety, and those with eating disorders.

Rise in eating disorder treatments

Separately, NHS Digital data show hospital admissions for eating disorders are rising among children and young people.

Among under-18s, there were 7,719 admissions in 2021-22, up from 6,079 the previous year and 4,232 in 2019-20 – an 82 per cent rise across two years.

From April to Oct 2022, the most recent data available, there were 3,456 admissions, up 38 per cent from 2,508 for the same period in 2019, before the pandemic.

There were 3,011 admissions from April to Oct 2020, and 4,600 for the same period in 2021 when the full effects of the pandemic were felt.

More staff needed to help children

For people of all ages, including adults, the data suggest that 2022-23 could see the highest number of hospital admissions for eating disorders.

From April to Oct 2022, there were 15,083 admissions, compared with 28,436 for the whole of 2021-22.

A year earlier, there were 23,351 admissions, and in 2019-20 there were 20,650 – a 38 per cent rise between 2019-20 and 2021-22.

Dr Elaine Lockhart, the chairman of the child and adolescent psychiatry faculty at the Royal College of Psychiatrists, said that “specialist services are needing to respond to the most urgent and the most unwell”, including children who have psychosis, suicidal thoughts and severe anxiety disorder.

Targets for seeing children urgently with eating disorders were sliding “completely” and more staff were needed, she said.

“I think what’s frustrating for us is if we could see them more quickly and intervene, then the difficulties might not become as severe as they do because they’ve had to wait,” she added.

Dr Lockhart said children and young people’s mental health had been getting worse before the pandemic, with increasing social inequality, austerity and online harm playing a role.

When the lockdowns and pandemic struck, that really had such a negative effect on a lot of children,” she added.

“Those who had been doing well became vulnerable and those [who] were vulnerable became unwell.

“And part of that was about children themselves feeling very untethered from the day-to-day life that supports them... but also seeing their own parents struggle, and then that collective heightened sense of anxiety and loss of control we all had really affected children.”

