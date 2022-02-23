Number of children off school due to Covid drops to lowest level this year

Pupil absence rates have fallen, with the lowest levels of Covid-related absence seen this year. (PA Wire)

Fewer children were off school due to Covid before half term than at any other time this year, new figures reveal.

Latest government data shows pupil absence rates have fallen, with the lowest levels of Covid-related absence seen in 2022.

It means overall school attendance rates are at their highest levels since November.

The latest snapshot of attendance shows that on February 10, 182,000 – or 2.2 per cent of state school pupils were off school for Covid-related reasons. This is down from 320,000 or 3.9 per cent on February 3.

An estimated 135,600 – or 1.7 per cent - of pupils were off with a confirmed case of Covid-1 on February 10, compared with 3.1 per cent the previous week.

The latest figures come as headteachers were scrambling to work out the impact that scrapping Covid rules will have on schools.

The department for education emailed new guidance to school leaders removing advice for staff and students in most schools to test twice a week for Covid with immediate effect.

From Thursday staff and pupils will not legally have to isolate but will still be advised to stay at home if they test positive until April 1, and after that to exercise “personal responsibility.”

Geoff Barton, General Secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, said: “We’re pleased to see rates of pupil and staff absence caused by Covid are decreasing, and we very much hope that this means a corner has been turned in what has been a very difficult first half of the spring term.

“Our concern is that the government’s living with Covid plan, and the lifting of virtually all control measures, does run the risk of causing a new wave of transmission and disruption in our schools and colleges. We hope that is not the case, but vigilance is important.

“Schools and colleges have weathered a very tough half term with extremely high rates of pupil and staff absence caused by the virus, and they deserve enormous credit for all they have done to keep education going.”

The figures published by the department for education show that the proportion of staff absent for Covid-related reasons have also fallen, with 7.5 per cent of teachers and school leaders off compared with 9.1 per cent on February 3.

Paul Whiteman, general secretary of school leaders’ union, NAHT, said: "Everyone is sincerely hoping that the two weeks of improved pupil attendance figures we’ve seen will be a continued trend."

"But to ensure that, the Government needs to do more to explain to the public the actions they are now supposed to be taking to keep themselves and others safe," he added.

"Although the legal responsibility for testing and isolation has been removed, we all still have a personal responsibility to keep each other safe. Schools and families will still need to co-operate to minimise disruption and keep schools open.

"Parents and carers need to know what to do when a child has Covid, and that should be made clear by government, not left up to individual schools."

"Free access to lateral flow tests is vital. Charging for them disproportionately impacts children and workers from disadvantaged backgrounds," he said.

Mary Bousted, joint general secretary of the NEU teaching union, said that it was "welcome" that the effects of the Omicron variant were fading in schools but that it "would be wrong to leap to the conclusion that the fight against Covid is over".

"The level of absence for pupils, teachers and teaching assistants is the same as in the second half of last term; however, attendance is still well below pre-pandemic levels," she added.

"In terms of learning to live with Covid, the guidance for schools that was issued today is woeful and its communication inadequate. This is not putting schools on a good footing to avoid education disruption due to new cases and transmission."