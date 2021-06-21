The number of Americans that attribute Biden's victory to voter fraud 'has not budged' since November

Joe Biden. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Approximately one-third of Americans continue to believe President Biden won the election due to voter fraud, a new Monmouth University poll found — "a number that has not budged since the November election."

"The continuing efforts to question the validity of last year's election is deepening the partisan divide in ways that could have long-term consequences for our democracy, even if most Americans don't quite see it that way yet," said Patrick Murray, director of the Monmouth University Polling Institute.

Relatedly, 64 percent of Republicans (up 13 percent from 2012) view voter fraud as a "major problem," while just 10 percent of Democrats (down 13 percent from 2012) agree.

In that same vein, 61 percent of Republican and Republican-leaning respondents believe the ongoing and planned election result audits to be "legitimate," with one third adding that they will strengthen American democracy. However, "among all other Americans," only 14 percent view the audits as valid. Fifty-five percent believe they will "weaken our democracy."

The poll also found that nearly 70 percent of Americans support the establishment of national vote-by-mail and in-personal early voting guidelines for federal elections.

The Monmouth University Polling Institute polled a random sample of 810 adults from June 9-14, 2021. Results have a margin of error of 3.5 percentage points. See more results at the Monmouth University Polling Institute.

