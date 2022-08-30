As number of Airbnb hosts surges, 45% say extra income helps them stay in their home

Ansel Troy from Oakland, California, started renting out tiny houses on Airbnb in September 2018. He said the rent has been his only source of income since July 2021, but the money is more than enough to cover his bills.

Troy now has two detached tiny houses built on top of trailers parked in his backyard, he said, and he plans on building a third to generate more revenue. On average, the two tiny houses have earned him $70,000 to $75,000 per year with a 80% occupancy rate.

Airbnb hosts say income helped keep them in their home

“I decided to start renting them out to make extra money. That was my sole intent of purchasing the tiny house, was to put it on Airbnb,” Troy said. “When I get busier from doing something, I’ll just block off the calendar. But if I was going full-time, shooting for 100% occupancy, I think it would be closer to $90,000 a year.”

According to a recent survey conducted by Airbnb, almost 45% of hosts globally said the extra income from hosting has helped them to stay in their homes in 2021.

A typical U.S. host earned over $13,800 in 2021, which is approximately two months of pay for the median U.S. household.

Inflation boosts Airbnb listings

As inflation increased in the United States, the number of new hosts has grown by more than 50% from Q2 2021 to Q2 2022, according to an Airbnb analysis.

On average, for top Airbnb markets in Q2 2022, a 1% increase in the inflation rate was correlated with a nearly 4% increase in the number of new hosts, said Catherine Powell, global head of hosting at Airbnb.

“Once hosts get their space up and running, we also found that the areas across the U.S. with the greatest hikes in mortgage payments also saw an increase in typical earnings for new hosts, suggesting more hosting activity,” Powell said.

Long-term Airbnb stays bring in steady revenue

Hosts have the opportunity to meet visitors from all over the world in addition to the financial benefits, Powell said, and homeowners could rent out their homes when they are traveling to earn extra money.

She added the pandemic has changed how people travel, and Airbnb hosts could benefit from these trends, such as more long-term stays.

“With the rise of remote and hybrid work, we have seen a trend toward flexibility and long-term stays among our guests, which are more popular than ever. Bookings for long-term stays have doubled in size from Q1 2019 to Q1 2022,” Powell said.

