NuLink Raises $4M to Develop Privacy-Preserving Technology

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NuLink network, a decentralized solution that enables privacy-preserving applications developers to implement best practices and best-of-breed security and privacy, has raised $4 million from a number of crypto investors.

The investors are: BMW Capital , Brotherhood Investment, ChainLayer , Chateau Crypto , Coincu Ventures , CypherVenture, Exnetwork Capital , Glock Capital, Halvings Capital , Kangaroo Capital , LD Capital , MacLane Wilkison (NuCypher's Founder), Maven Capital , OIG Capital , R8 Block Capital , R-930 Capital , Regain Ventures , Stacker Ventures , Tokenova , Unanimous Capital , VYSYN Capital , X21 Digital , ZBS Capital , Insignius capital , Bluechips, CSP DAO , Moonwhale, NEWTRIBE capital.

An out-of-the-box solution

NuLink provides privacy-preserving technology for decentralized applications via APIs. Its out-of-the-box solution enables and makes it easy for developers, startups, small businesses and enterprises to use the power of the blockchain to build their own applications and still provide best-in-class security and privacy.

The NuLink platform provides endpoint encryption and cryptographic access control. Sensitive user data can be securely shared from any user platform to cloud or decentralized storage, and access to that data is granted automatically by policy in Proxy Re-Encryption or Attribute-Based Encryption.

For the data user on the other side, Zero-Knowledge Proof can be used to ensure the privacy data availability. In more advanced privacy preserving use cases, NuLink uses Fully Homomorphic Encryption to customize enterprise-level data computation services.

NuLink also provides the infrastructure for many application scenarios such as the encrypted NFTs trading market, electronic health records sharing, joint medical data analysis, decentralized digital rights management, financial encrypted data prediction, privacy-preserving social network, secure inquiry of credit history, etc.

"I'm excited to see NuLink bring NuCypher/Threshold's proxy re-encryption and other privacy-preserving technologies to smart contract platforms beyond Ethereum," said NuCypher founder MacLane Wilkison. "Cross-chain interoperability is both one of the hardest technical problems and alluring siren calls in the blockchain space. The NuLink team is well-positioned to execute on making this dream a reality, and I'm happy to support them in that quest."

Martin Tang, founder of Cypher Ventures, said he was optimistic about NuLink's potential. "We can see in the near future that there will be a huge amount of use scenarios waiting to be explored by the NuLink team," said Tang.

Co-founder David Jiao said NuLink's objective was to be smart and scalable. "The roadmap of the NuLink network is to create a smart and scalable software architecture that takes us from the current privacy data sharing scheme to privacy data computing," said Jiao. "The platform will evolve while building different use cases for different industries."

Encrypted NFT

One of the most exciting use scenarios for NuLink's technology solution is in the encrypted NFTs trading market.

For instance, the NuLink solution makes it possible for artists to set up secure online private auctions where potential buyers can virtually view and bid for the art pieces on sale. The artist could also create special viewing events for their most dedicated fans or special collectors.

Similarly, NFT owners will be able to securely share access to a specific NFT or their private collection with whomever they desire, and even charge a viewing fee.

"The NFT market is booming - in the first half of 2021, NFTs saw $2.5 billion in sales," said NuLink co-founder and CEO of Up Strategy Lab Daniel Nilsson. "This means there is a great opportunity for new solutions that take NFTs to the next level. At NuLink our first objective will be to provide technology for NFT marketplaces to facilitate private auctions, encrypted and private collections, and entirely new exciting use cases for encrypted NFTs."

