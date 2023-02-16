Nuix Limited (ASX:NXL) insiders snagged a deal: Up AU$34k on a AU$894k investment

Insiders who bought Nuix Limited (ASX:NXL) stock lover the last 12 months are probably not as affected by last week’s 28% loss. Reason being, despite the recent loss, insiders original purchase value of AU$894k is now worth AU$928k.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Nuix

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Group CEO & Executive Director Jonathan Rubinsztein bought AU$236k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.71 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (AU$1.11), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

While Nuix insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. Their average price was about AU$1.06. Although they bought at below the recent share price, it is good to see that insiders are willing to invest in the company. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Nuix Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Our data indicates that Nuix insiders own about AU$7.9m worth of shares (which is 2.3% of the company). But they may have an indirect interest through a corporate structure that we haven't picked up on. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

So What Do The Nuix Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. The transactions are fine but it'd be more encouraging if Nuix insiders bought more shares in the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. While conducting our analysis, we found that Nuix has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore these.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

