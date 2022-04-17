Nuggets vs. Warriors: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

HoopsHype
·14 min read
In this article:
The Denver Nuggets (0-0) play against the Golden State Warriors (0-0) at Chase Center

Game Time: 8:30 PM EDT on Saturday April 16, 2022

Denver Nuggets 0, Golden State Warriors 0 (8:30 pm ET)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Draymond was in his acting bag for the Warriors’ pregame video lol – 8:37 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Bizzy’s first playoff run.
Gonna be a movie🍿 pic.twitter.com/Q5erSUN0lB8:36 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Scottie Barnes has been tough as nails all season. Think of all big hits he’s taken from the likes of Jokic or Adams or even tonight from Embiid. Never takes a backward step. Seeing him in that much pain tells a scary story. Can only hope it’s not as bad as it looks. Tough kid. – 8:33 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
This will be the 9th time Stephen Curry comes off the bench in his career (6 reg season, 3 in playoffs).
Last time he came off the bench was May 1, 2018 (Game 2 of the 2nd round vs the Pelicans), which was his first game back from a sprained MCL. @ESPNStatsInfo pic.twitter.com/SOggCqtffj8:27 PM

Golden State Warriors @warriors
Just us on three.
1,2,3… JUST US pic.twitter.com/yVQZw57QHX8:25 PM

Katy Winge @katywinge
Steph Curry won’t start for the Warriors tonight.
Green
Looney
Poole
Thompson
Wiggins – 8:20 PM

Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
I’ll be covering the Nuggets in these playoffs for The Athletic. I will try to live my life at a mile high during this period. – 8:20 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets
In the zone…🃏 pic.twitter.com/SfzNLDmuvZ8:18 PM

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Steph Curry will officially make his return to the court for the playoff opener against the Nuggets on Saturday. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/04/16/war…8:15 PM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
My guess is Curry plays the final six minutes or each quarter. They probably learned from Klay the long break between stints is counterproductive – 8:14 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Wrote a little something on DeMarcus Cousins, the ex-Warrior enjoying a career renaissance with the Nuggets: sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior…8:13 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Interesting to see Jordan Poole is starting while Steph Curry comes off the bench. Curry had said the other day he expected to start Game 1. – 8:12 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Stephen Curry is back for the Warriors … but as a sixth man in Game 1 against Denver.
Jordan Poole gets the start for Golden State.
More NBA from me: https://t.co/LGN9cVpeGP pic.twitter.com/NmXC3Z49Pj8:12 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Five fouls now on FVV. And Maxey up to 36 points on 13-of-18 shooting. His career-high is 39 set during a January game against Denver last season when the Sixers were blasted by COVID. Safe to say the circumstances are a bit different tonight. – 8:11 PM

JD Shaw @JShawNBA
Poll: Who wins the Nuggets-Warriors series? – 8:11 PM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Starting Jordan Poole with Klay Thompson in the Warriors backcourt, bringing Curry off the bench, makes sense. It’s that much easier to regulate Steph’s minutes, which will be restricted. – 8:11 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets
✈️ pic.twitter.com/9cCQZUpaqg8:10 PM

Golden State Warriors @warriors
First 5⃣ pic.twitter.com/PxFRIt6FEN8:10 PM

Michael Singer @msinger
Steph Curry will come off the bench tonight. It’ll be Poole, Klay, Wiggins, Draymond and Looney in the starting lineup. – 8:09 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Warriors bringing Steph Curry off the bench, while Jordan Poole starts. Steph came off the bench after injuries in 2016 vs Portland and 2018 vs New Orleans, and was still Steph as always – 8:09 PM

Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
Tonight’s Starting Lineups: pic.twitter.com/zVQYhfhXXX8:09 PM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Stephen Curry is not starting tonight in Game 1.
It’ll be Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney. – 8:08 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Jordan Poole will start Game 1 against the Nuggets. Stephen Curry will come off the bench. pic.twitter.com/XpawnjNyab8:07 PM

Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
No Stephen Curry in the starting five for Golden State tonight. pic.twitter.com/GctwpMupVR8:06 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Late surprise: Warriors are starting Jordan Poole in place of Steph Curry. Presumably as a way to control Curry on a tight minutes restriction. So it’s Poole, Klay, Wiggins, Draymond, Looney. – 8:06 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets Game 1 starters:
Monte Morris
Will Barton
Aaron Gordon
Jeff Green
Nikola Jokic – 8:04 PM

Golden State Warriors @warriors
#DubNation ROLL CALL
Less than half an hour until showtime.
How we feelin’? – 8:03 PM

StatMuse @statmuse
After 1,038 days, the Warriors Big 3 play their first playoff game together. pic.twitter.com/J92GUfYfTp8:02 PM

Michael Singer @msinger
Nuggets go with their regular starters: Monte, Will, AG, Jeff Green and Joker. – 8:01 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Some of Michael Porter Jr.’s pregame shooting tonight. Nuggets VP of Sports Medicine Steve Short is watching close by. pic.twitter.com/SwkvfwoULe8:00 PM

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
For the Golden State Warriors’ playoff opener on Saturday against the Denver Nuggets, Steph Curry (foot) is listed as probable. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/04/15/war…8:00 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets
30 minutes out…🍿 pic.twitter.com/7zq3YEuY7J8:00 PM

Golden State Warriors @warriors
🔜
@Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/nf3uNOo5ys7:56 PM

Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Stephen Curry shouts out Oakland and takes it back to the Curry 6.
The 6s were worn during the Warriors’ final season at Oracle Arena and featured a “10 in the Town” pack of colorways honoring Curry’s decade in Oakland. pic.twitter.com/WGiy9rR8GZ7:54 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
My prediction for Warriors-Nuggets series: Warriors win in 6. on.nba.com/3xKreT17:52 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Michael Malone on Steph, Klay, Poole
“I go back to last year first round against Portland. Dame, CJ, Norman Powell. No disrespect to those guys, but this (Warriors trio) is on steroids.”
“I think we’re going to see those three on the floor with Wiggins and Draymond a ton.” pic.twitter.com/tk4tjnTWhm7:51 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Can we interest you in a video of the best player in the world warming up? pic.twitter.com/vTmcVy2n8U7:51 PM

Katy Winge @katywinge
Allow me to introduce you to Connor Griffin, the Denver Nuggets assistant video coordinator…
Played basketball at Gonzaga, then walked on at Washington to play football, then finished his collegiate career on Vanguard’s basketball team
pic.twitter.com/4hal8Ajy5D7:49 PM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Curry wearing the OAKLAND edition of his Curry 6s pic.twitter.com/QvK3d1bcfq7:34 PM

Golden State Warriors @warriors
Lock in.
@Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/6mvsWL3aql7:34 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Fan poll time… What do you think, Nuggets Nation?
Sign up with @PointsBetUSA to receive your first bets risk-free up to $2K!
🔗 bit.ly/3KS4x2G7:34 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Steph Curry hops on his left foot a few times before making sharp cuts with each foot while driving to the basket pic.twitter.com/okiYrzmUFH7:29 PM

NBA Math @NBA_Math
There’s still time to chopper in for @HardwoodKnocks’ deep dive on the Warriors vs. Nuggets series!
⏳ 23:15 mark
🎧 https://t.co/NvWruzzj6M
🍎 https://t.co/PExTn0ROCS
✳️ https://t.co/DOC3Esnt79
📺 https://t.co/s50wbMqzzJ
SUBSCRIBE
https://t.co/9QmXcb5rL7 pic.twitter.com/2c3juFRz8v7:28 PM

Golden State Warriors @warriors
30’s back. pic.twitter.com/FFxJhPwFXB7:27 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Steph Curry working on one-legged shots, first off his left foot and then off his right foot pic.twitter.com/Jkjcu7qwR37:25 PM

Michael Singer @msinger
Asked Malone about using Markus Howard as Steph and Jamal as Klay this week. Said they used Davon Reed as Andrew Wiggins, Vlatko Cancar as Kevin Looney and Stephen Graham (assistant) as Draymond.
“Not a bad scout team.” – 7:22 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Asked Michael Malone for his message to Bones Hyland before Game 1: “I don’t want him to get to this point and all of a sudden try and be something he’s not. I want Bones to go out there and be Bones…I think we’d be letting Golden State off the hook if I told him to calm down.” – 7:19 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Steph Curry starts with some ball handling drills pic.twitter.com/fslpkiyqSp7:19 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Steph Curry ready to lace ‘em up pic.twitter.com/FexaJL68G77:17 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Squad pullin’ up with that Ultra Drip💧 pic.twitter.com/VvQHPQ6aah7:17 PM

Katy Winge @katywinge
Coach Malone details the Denver Nuggets scout team this week:
Markus Howard – Steph Curry
(Headband) Jamal Murray – Klay Thompson
Davon Reed – Andrew Wiggins
Vlatko Cancar – Kevon Looney
Stephen Graham (PD coach) – Draymond Green
Heck of a scout team to get Denver ready – 7:13 PM

Michael Singer @msinger
Malone: “I want Bones to go out there and been Bones Hyland.”
Said they’d be doing Warriors a favor if he asked Bones to scale it back. – 7:09 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Michael Malone says Nikola Jokic has faced more double teams this season than he has over last six seasons. – 7:07 PM

Michael Singer @msinger
Michael Malone reiterated the #Nuggets need to be the hunter and play in attack mode. Added: Can we be aggressive and ultra disciplined? – 7:03 PM

Golden State Warriors @warriors
The shirt says it all ☔️
@Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/aM4Y9QOjAa7:02 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Michael Malone says Nuggets have to find a way to make Steph Curry play defense and test him, make him work on that end. – 7:01 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Nuggets coach Michael Malone on Stephen Curry returning: “We have to find a way to make Steph work on both ends of the floor.” – 7:01 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Not every day you see a goat fitted like this🥶 pic.twitter.com/K7F8ABUm656:57 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Andre Iguodala only played 16, 16, 15, 21 and 17 minutes in his five games back. Steve Kerr said he’s willing to push Iguodala into the mid-20s, if game demands in crunch time, but must be selective because of Iguodala’s career mileage: “We can push him a bit more.” – 6:54 PM

Golden State Warriors @warriors
The calm before the #SPLASH💦
@Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/n3U8LpRVP96:54 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Warriors coach Steve Kerr says “we still have to be careful” with Andre Iguodala’s workload even with the playoffs starting. But Kerr noted there are no back-to-backs in postseason, so “we can push him a little bit more than we normally would.” – 6:52 PM

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Steve Kerr wouldn’t reveal if Stephen Curry is starting or how many minutes he will play. – 6:52 PM

Michael Singer @msinger
Outside of Jokic, Kerr said he’s most concerned about Denver’s transition offense and their corner 3-point shooting. – 6:47 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Steve Kerr makes it official: Stephen Curry will play tonight. Declined to say whether Curry will start or how many minutes he’s expected to play. – 6:47 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Warriors coach Steve Kerr said that Stephen Curry will play, but he will not divulge how many minutes he’ll have. – 6:46 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Stephen Curry will play tonight, but Steve Kerr won’t disclose whether he’s starting or how many minutes he’ll get. – 6:46 PM

Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Stephen Curry will play, Steve Kerr says. Kerr declines to name his starting five or how many minutes Curry might play. – 6:46 PM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Steph Curry will play tonight, Kerr says. Wouldn’t specify if he will be starting or how many minutes he will play. – 6:46 PM

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
It’s official Stephen Curry will play today, per Steve Kerr. – 6:46 PM

Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Steph Curry will play Game 1 for the Warriors, Steve Kerr says. – 6:45 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steph Curry is officially playing tonight in Game 1, per Kerr. – 6:45 PM

Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
By The Numbers | Warriors vs. Nuggets pic.twitter.com/U4CQHZ2NFg6:45 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Early warmup for Nikola Jokic two hours before the series opener. Black shirts for the Warriors’ crowd in the Chase Center playoff debut. pic.twitter.com/PErhdVokVq6:36 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets
We are LIVE on Facebook now for our pregame! Go check it out 👇
https://t.co/fovGzdg245 pic.twitter.com/x5CKR7LoiI6:36 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#DidYouKnowFlow: Tobias Harris has tied Seth Curry for fourth on the Sixers all-time playoff three-pointer list with 41 – 6:28 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
A reminder to Grizz fans that the Nuggets lost Game 1 as the 2 seed in 2019 as a young, deep team because they weren’t quite ready.
They were about 60 seconds away from the Conference Finals.
It’s a long series. – 6:23 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell
*Insert Joker GIF here* – 6:20 PM

Golden State Warriors @warriors
We’re here.
We’re ready.
#GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/ZNspQGomm26:19 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
So, when do we think Nuggets-Warriors is actually starting tonight? – 6:06 PM

Golden State Warriors @warriors
Dressed for success.
#GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/v5zg0OjXAZ5:54 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Just hours away…
How we feelin’, Nuggets Nation?! – 5:41 PM

Golden State Warriors @warriors
📍 #WarriorsGround pic.twitter.com/G5iksHasNt4:56 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
The Warriors are a few hours away from hosting both their first playoff game at Chase Center and since the 2019 NBA Finals. The Warriors’ slogan: “Gold Blooded.“ pic.twitter.com/TCU2j34XAL4:56 PM

Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
The starting centers Rudy Gobert has faced in the playoffs:
2017: DeAndre Jordan, Zaza Pachulia
2018: Steven Adams, Clint Capela
2019: Capela
2020: Nikola Jokic
2021: Jonas Valanciunas, Zubac/Morris
2022: Dwight Powell – 4:44 PM

StatMuse @statmuse
Most points in the paint this season:
16.6 – Ja Morant
16.2 – Nikola Jokic
15.9 – Giannis Antetokounmpo
14.3 – LeBron James
13.2 – DeAndre Ayton
The next closest guard is SGA with 12 per game. pic.twitter.com/y0ohPhMuDN4:11 PM

Katy Winge @katywinge
Set your alarm for 5pm MT and join us on the @Denver Nuggets Facebook account for a LIVE pregame show ahead of Game 1! @ScottHastings and I will get you ready to go from the Bay, and we want your questions during the stream. Tune in! @AltitudeTV4:01 PM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2016, the @Golden State Warriors Stephen Curry made five 3P in a win over the Rockets, his last of 27 straight playoff games with multiple 3PM.
It’s the longest such streak in NBA postseason history, six games longer than any other player (Ray Allen, 21). pic.twitter.com/cFOdQPNKdl4:01 PM

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
With the Golden State Warriors meeting the Denver Nuggets to start the NBA postseason, here’s a look at the full schedule for the first-round series. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-play…4:00 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Most 30+ point playoff games over the last three years:
1. Giannis (16)
2. Donovan Micthell (13)
3. Kawhi Leonard (12)
4. Nikola Jokic (11)
5. Devin Booker (10)
5. Anthony Davis (10)
5. James Harden (10)
8. Joel Embiid (9) – 3:48 PM

Golden State Warriors @warriors
Get your popcorn ready, #DubNation pic.twitter.com/3bPCxLgkJX3:15 PM

