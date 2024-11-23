Nuggets vs. Lakers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest
The Denver Nuggets play against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena
The Denver Nuggets are spending $23,233,032 per win while the Los Angeles Lakers are spending $18,992,172 per win
Game Time: 10:30 PM EST on Saturday November 23, 2024
Broadcast Info
National TV: NBA TV
Home TV: Spectrum SportsNet
Away TV: Altitude
Home Radio: ESPN LA 710/1330 KWKW
Away Radio: Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 FM
