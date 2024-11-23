Hoops Hype and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

Nuggets vs. Lakers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Denver Nuggets play against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena

The Denver Nuggets are spending $23,233,032 per win while the Los Angeles Lakers are spending $18,992,172 per win

Game Time: 10:30 PM EST on Saturday November 23, 2024

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: NBA TV

Home TV: Spectrum SportsNet

Away TV: Altitude

Home Radio: ESPN LA 710/1330 KWKW

Away Radio: Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 FM

