Nuggets vs. Clippers live score, updates, highlights from Game 7 of second-round series

Will the Clippers make it an all Los Angeles Western Conference finals? Or can the Nuggets complete an incredible comeback?

It's time for a win-or-go-home Game 7 to close out what has been a surprisingly tight playoff series.

After Los Angeles took a 3-1 lead with a 96-85 victory in Game 4, it was widely assumed the Clippers would battle the Lakers for a spot in the 2020 NBA Finals. And yet, despite facing double-digit deficits in Games 5 and 6, the Nuggets found a way to rattle off massive runs and win both contests.

Now Denver appears to have captured the momentum heading into the series finale. Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray are young, rising stars, but they already possess plenty of Game 7 experience. Can they best Kawhi Leonard and Paul George on Tuesday night?

Sporting News will provide live updates from Game 7 between the Nuggets and Clippers. Follow along right here.

Nuggets vs. Clippers score

Game 7 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Score Nuggets 24 — — — 24 Clippers 24 — — — 24

Nuggets vs. Clippers live updates, highlights from Game 7

(All times Eastern)

9:55 p.m. — Landry Shamet appeared to suffer an ankle injury in the first quarter. He hit a 3-pointer before committing a foul to stop play, giving him a chance to head back to the locker room. The Clippers say he is available to return.

End of first quarter: Clippers 24, Nuggets 24

9:45 p.m. — The Murray-Jokic pick-and-roll is a thing of beauty.

9:35 p.m. — Jerami Grant and Ivica Zubac each have two fouls halfway through the first quarter. Both Grant and Zubac have been key pieces in their rotations.

9:20 p.m. — And here we go. Patrick Beverley scores the first points of Game 7.

8:55 p.m. — The starting lineups for Game 7...

Nuggets: Jamal Murray, Gary Harris, Jerami Grant, Paul Millsap, Nikola Jokic

Clippers: Patrick Beverley, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Morris, Ivica Zubac

8:40 p.m. — Here's a "Fun Guy" ready to shoot some hoops.

What time does Nuggets vs. Clippers start?

Date: Tuesday, Sept. 15

Tuesday, Sept. 15 Time: 9 p.m. ET

Date: Tuesday, Sept. 15
Time: 9 p.m. ET

Game 7 of Nuggets vs. Clippers is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. ET, though it will likely start slightly after that tipoff time following the conclusion of Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals.