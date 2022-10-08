Nuggets vs. Bulls: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Denver Nuggets (0-1) play against the Chicago Bulls (1-1) at United Center

Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Friday October 7, 2022

Denver Nuggets 4, Chicago Bulls 4 (Q1 09:36)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
DeAndre Jordan wins the tip to start the Nuggets’ second game of the preseason at Chicago. I’m watching from my couch in Denver. AMA – 8:12 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Starting Javonte Green with this first unit might be a blessing for Williams. Stay tuned. – 8:11 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Will be interesting to see how Patrick Williams deals with a little preseason benching. – 8:07 PM

Katy Winge @katywinge
Here’s what it’s like at the United Center in Chicago.
Nuggets vs Bulls coming up! pic.twitter.com/IH0XIzn4QS8:06 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
👀🔴 – 8:00 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Ayo Dosunmu will probably guard Jamal Murray most of the night. If not him, then Alex Caruso will.
Will be a good test for Murray on-ball, especially without Jokić. – 7:55 PM

Katy Winge @katywinge
You can listen to tonight’s Nuggets vs Bulls game on @altitude925 or watch on NBA League Pass. – 7:54 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Jokić is OUT tonight with a right wrist sprain – 7:46 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
New gif just dropped! Caption this 🤔
@Plus500 | @AndreDummond pic.twitter.com/85M1rgDWNM7:45 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Our @Chicago Bulls radio @670TheScore @Audacy broadcast team @AlyssaBergamini @34billy42 @richwyatt_ Fired up! 6:45 pre pic.twitter.com/SsTZqHbHsV7:41 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Pre-game shenanigans from Bizzy pic.twitter.com/yXMqb9eO5Z7:33 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets
The squad to start 🤝
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/tbAWD0L8K97:30 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Woo gets the preseason start tonight vs. Denver.
@FirstAlert | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/ok8bJWrIm27:30 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Pregame Lounge: Nuggets-Bulls
Tune in ⤵️
youtu.be/8_Jr5fr4sL87:25 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
The rookie warming up in the Agent Gil Zero UNDRCRWN lows.
@Dalen Terry | #BullsKicks pic.twitter.com/nJU7Ix5T7a7:09 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Flight 8 is in the building.
@Klarna | @Zach LaVine pic.twitter.com/mxp01bx3PQ7:01 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
DeAndre Jordan is starting at center for Denver tonight with Nikola Jokic out. That gives Zeke Nnaji his turn to play with the second unit. – 6:59 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Preseason game✌️on deck! pic.twitter.com/9Sdn38R1SH6:56 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets
omw! pic.twitter.com/e3JuZJZHz96:48 PM

Katy Winge @katywinge
DeAndre Jordan will start in place Nikola Jokić tonight. – 6:47 PM

Michael Singer @msinger
Old friend Arturas Karnisovas catching up with some #Nuggets personnel. pic.twitter.com/oSCTJQNzG96:43 PM

Michael Singer @msinger
Michael Malone: Jokic has had an MRI on his right wrist.
Said the MRI “showed nothing sinister.” – 6:37 PM

Michael Singer @msinger
Malone: DeAndre Jordan will start at center. – 6:34 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
No Jokic tonight vs Bulls. – 6:33 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
The Nuggets play the Bulls tonight in a couple hours. Jokić is out as previously reported by @Katy Winge.
Key points to watch:
-Who starts at center?
-How does offense fare without Joker?
-Can Murray/MPJ add to strong first game?
-Does Bones bounce back?
-Any changes to rotation – 5:28 PM

DeAndre Jordan @DeAndre
#35 @TobiOye… – 5:14 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Go time ⁦@Chicago Bulls⁩ ⁦@670TheScore⁩ 6:45 pre. Join ⁦@34billy42⁩ ⁦@AlyssaBergamini⁩ ⁦@richwyatt_⁩ and me Bulls- Nuggets. pic.twitter.com/SiAQS9YxRJ4:57 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Hey @leaguefits, might wanna check in on PWat 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/mYj6GktWyU4:51 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Cam Johnson (right thumb sprain) and Cameron Payne (right finger sprain) are expected to miss rest of preseason as precaution with injuries from Wednesday’s preseason win over Lakers.
#Suns play Monday at Denver, Wednesday vs Sacramento.
Open regular season Oct. 19 vs. Dallas. – 3:31 PM

Katy Winge @katywinge
Hi from Chi 👋🏼 🌊 pic.twitter.com/jS3nNz974j3:22 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Checkin’ in 📍 pic.twitter.com/lrJjHNYQDV3:15 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Game day mood brought to you by Zeke pic.twitter.com/AelV1Xy5CS3:02 PM

