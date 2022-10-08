Nuggets vs. Bulls: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions
The Denver Nuggets (0-1) play against the Chicago Bulls (1-1) at United Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Friday October 7, 2022
Denver Nuggets 4, Chicago Bulls 4 (Q1 09:36)
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
DeAndre Jordan wins the tip to start the Nuggets’ second game of the preseason at Chicago. I’m watching from my couch in Denver. AMA – 8:12 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Starting Javonte Green with this first unit might be a blessing for Williams. Stay tuned. – 8:11 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Will be interesting to see how Patrick Williams deals with a little preseason benching. – 8:07 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Here’s what it’s like at the United Center in Chicago.
Nuggets vs Bulls coming up! pic.twitter.com/IH0XIzn4QS – 8:06 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Ayo Dosunmu will probably guard Jamal Murray most of the night. If not him, then Alex Caruso will.
Will be a good test for Murray on-ball, especially without Jokić. – 7:55 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
You can listen to tonight’s Nuggets vs Bulls game on @altitude925 or watch on NBA League Pass. – 7:54 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Jokić is OUT tonight with a right wrist sprain – 7:46 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Our @Chicago Bulls radio @670TheScore @Audacy broadcast team @AlyssaBergamini @34billy42 @richwyatt_ Fired up! 6:45 pre pic.twitter.com/SsTZqHbHsV – 7:41 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
The squad to start 🤝
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/tbAWD0L8K9 – 7:30 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Woo gets the preseason start tonight vs. Denver.
@FirstAlert | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/ok8bJWrIm2 – 7:30 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Pregame Lounge: Nuggets-Bulls
Tune in ⤵️
youtu.be/8_Jr5fr4sL8 – 7:25 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
DeAndre Jordan is starting at center for Denver tonight with Nikola Jokic out. That gives Zeke Nnaji his turn to play with the second unit. – 6:59 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Katy Winge @katywinge
DeAndre Jordan will start in place Nikola Jokić tonight. – 6:47 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Old friend Arturas Karnisovas catching up with some #Nuggets personnel. pic.twitter.com/oSCTJQNzG9 – 6:43 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Michael Malone: Jokic has had an MRI on his right wrist.
Said the MRI “showed nothing sinister.” – 6:37 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Malone: DeAndre Jordan will start at center. – 6:34 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
No Jokic tonight vs Bulls. – 6:33 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
The Nuggets play the Bulls tonight in a couple hours. Jokić is out as previously reported by @Katy Winge.
Key points to watch:
-Who starts at center?
-How does offense fare without Joker?
-Can Murray/MPJ add to strong first game?
-Does Bones bounce back?
-Any changes to rotation – 5:28 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Go time @Chicago Bulls @670TheScore 6:45 pre. Join @34billy42 @AlyssaBergamini @richwyatt_ and me Bulls- Nuggets. pic.twitter.com/SiAQS9YxRJ – 4:57 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Katy Winge @katywinge
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
