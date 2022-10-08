Nuggets vs. Bulls: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Denver Nuggets (0-1) play against the Chicago Bulls (1-1) at United Center

Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Friday October 7, 2022

Denver Nuggets 4, Chicago Bulls 4 (Q1 09:36)

Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto

DeAndre Jordan wins the tip to start the Nuggets’ second game of the preseason at Chicago. I’m watching from my couch in Denver. AMA – 8:12 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Starting Javonte Green with this first unit might be a blessing for Williams. Stay tuned. – 8:11 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Will be interesting to see how Patrick Williams deals with a little preseason benching. – 8:07 PM

Katy Winge @katywinge

Here’s what it’s like at the United Center in Chicago.

Nuggets vs Bulls coming up! pic.twitter.com/IH0XIzn4QS – 8:06 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Ayo Dosunmu will probably guard Jamal Murray most of the night. If not him, then Alex Caruso will.

Will be a good test for Murray on-ball, especially without Jokić. – 7:55 PM

Katy Winge @katywinge

You can listen to tonight’s Nuggets vs Bulls game on @altitude925 or watch on NBA League Pass. – 7:54 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Jokić is OUT tonight with a right wrist sprain – 7:46 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Our @Chicago Bulls radio @670TheScore @Audacy broadcast team @AlyssaBergamini @34billy42 @richwyatt_ Fired up! 6:45 pre pic.twitter.com/SsTZqHbHsV – 7:41 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Pre-game shenanigans from Bizzy pic.twitter.com/yXMqb9eO5Z – 7:33 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

The squad to start 🤝

#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/tbAWD0L8K9 – 7:30 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Woo gets the preseason start tonight vs. Denver.

@FirstAlert | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/ok8bJWrIm2 – 7:30 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Pregame Lounge: Nuggets-Bulls

Tune in ⤵️

youtu.be/8_Jr5fr4sL8 – 7:25 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

The rookie warming up in the Agent Gil Zero UNDRCRWN lows.

@Dalen Terry | #BullsKicks pic.twitter.com/nJU7Ix5T7a – 7:09 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Flight 8 is in the building.

@Klarna | @Zach LaVine pic.twitter.com/mxp01bx3PQ – 7:01 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

DeAndre Jordan is starting at center for Denver tonight with Nikola Jokic out. That gives Zeke Nnaji his turn to play with the second unit. – 6:59 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Preseason game✌️on deck! pic.twitter.com/9Sdn38R1SH – 6:56 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

omw! pic.twitter.com/e3JuZJZHz9 – 6:48 PM

Katy Winge @katywinge

DeAndre Jordan will start in place Nikola Jokić tonight. – 6:47 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Old friend Arturas Karnisovas catching up with some #Nuggets personnel. pic.twitter.com/oSCTJQNzG9 – 6:43 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Michael Malone: Jokic has had an MRI on his right wrist.

Said the MRI “showed nothing sinister.” – 6:37 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Malone: DeAndre Jordan will start at center. – 6:34 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

No Jokic tonight vs Bulls. – 6:33 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

The Nuggets play the Bulls tonight in a couple hours. Jokić is out as previously reported by @Katy Winge.

Key points to watch:

-Who starts at center?

-How does offense fare without Joker?

-Can Murray/MPJ add to strong first game?

-Does Bones bounce back?

-Any changes to rotation – 5:28 PM

DeAndre Jordan @DeAndre

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Go time ⁦@Chicago Bulls⁩ ⁦@670TheScore⁩ 6:45 pre. Join ⁦@34billy42⁩ ⁦@AlyssaBergamini⁩ ⁦@richwyatt_⁩ and me Bulls- Nuggets. pic.twitter.com/SiAQS9YxRJ – 4:57 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Hey @leaguefits, might wanna check in on PWat 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/mYj6GktWyU – 4:51 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Cam Johnson (right thumb sprain) and Cameron Payne (right finger sprain) are expected to miss rest of preseason as precaution with injuries from Wednesday’s preseason win over Lakers.

#Suns play Monday at Denver, Wednesday vs Sacramento.

Open regular season Oct. 19 vs. Dallas. – 3:31 PM

Katy Winge @katywinge

Hi from Chi 👋🏼 🌊 pic.twitter.com/jS3nNz974j – 3:22 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Checkin’ in 📍 pic.twitter.com/lrJjHNYQDV – 3:15 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Game day mood brought to you by Zeke pic.twitter.com/AelV1Xy5CS – 3:02 PM

